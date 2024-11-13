Zakiah Ebrahim's journey: food, fashion, and the Burfi Confectionery Showcase

Zakiah Ebrahim has carved a niche for herself in the worlds of food, fashion and entrepreneurship in Durban.

Hailing from North Beach, the 37-year-old chef and owner of both a restaurant and a modelling agency, will host the POST Burfi Confectionery Showcase and Heeramandi Fashion Expo on Saturday at the Pavilion Hotel on North Beach from 6.30pm. The event is aimed at empowering small businesses and promoting cultural preservation through food. Ten years ago, Ebrahim, who has a Master's degree in media science, began this annual celebration of traditional sweets, starting as a small business and home industry venture.

The aim was to expose small businesses to larger markets, while celebrating heritage through the medium of food, particularly the iconic burfi. As a run-up to the event, contestants had to submit sample tasters of their burfi, which were then audited by a panel of judges. These experts, often with backgrounds in food or social media, assessed the samples based on three main criteria: taste, creativity, and brand awareness. If the contestant passed the audit, they would be invited to the final showcase day, where their creations are judged on these same elements.

"At the heart of the POST Burfi and Confectionery Showcase is tradition. The creamy, classic white burfi remains the fan favorite year after year. This sweet treat is my personal go-to sweetmeat, and it’s always a highlight of the event," said Ebrahim, who owns Arabian Lounge on North Beach and ZE Models International. She said while the event remained true to its roots, she had no intention of letting the show stay static. "The Burfi Confectionery Showcase is not just about food. It’s a celebration of culture, fashion, and creativity. The event is also an opportunity to merge my passions for food and fashion.

"This year, the event will feature performances from the models at ZE Models International, who will showcase the Sabah Collection and Colors of India's top-of-the-range garments. "These designs, paired with the striking jewellery that complements every Eastern-inspired look, promise to dazzle audiences." Attendees can look forward to dinner, the fashion showcase, and a special VIP Burfi Convoy by security team, Pro Secure.

Ebrahim said she wanted to expand the event over the next decade For information, call Ebrahim on 076 626 0882.