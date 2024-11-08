Zodiac predictions: embrace the energy of the stars

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Feeling stuck in decision-making? You may want to address someone’s behaviour, but first, consider your role. Reflect on how your actions may have influenced things. Approach the conversation with empathy and accountability. This perspective could lead to a clearer path. Highs: Your health will be great. Lows: Impulse eating.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Taurus: It’s the perfect moment to rekindle the spark in your relationship. Make time for meaningful connections. If you’re job hunting, take this as your cue to build your network and explore opportunities. Step confidently into the spotlight and show what you have to offer. Highs: Renewed passion in love. Lows: Emotional rollercoaster.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Honey, it’s time to reassess your work-life balance. Discuss ways to enhance your growth with management. The timing is ideal for exploring new opportunities, and financially, you can look forward to positive changes. Highs: Financial security. Lows: Conflict with a friend.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) If you’re exploring a new business venture, this is the ideal time to form partnerships. Trust and shared vision can set a solid foundation for success. In romance, focus on emotional renewal and let go of past hurts for deeper connections. Highs: Business opportunities. Lows: Digestive issues.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Refocus on your priorities. Expect a surge of passion and energy. With Mercury retrograde approaching, stay mindful of your temper as miscommunication may arise. Patience will keep things on track. Highs: Romance. Lows: Impulse shopping.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Now is the perfect time to elevate your relationships and consider advancing your education. Embrace the opportunity for growth and transformation. Don’t hesitate. Take the leap and pursue your dreams. Highs: Romantic commitment. Lows: Regret.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Approach confrontation with care. Engage in direct conversations, while maintaining your values. Leverage your professional skills to navigate challenges effectively. Stay true to what matters as you pursue your goals. Highs: Financial growth. Lows: Fear of infidelity.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) With the new moon in your sign, focus on reclaiming your energy from those who deplete you. Positive changes are coming at work, but competition among friends is unhealthy. It’s time to foster supportive relationships. Highs: Spiritual growth. Lows: Anger issues.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) This is a period for adventure and reigniting your passions. You have immense potential to achieve great things, but self-imposed limits hold you back. Embrace this time to explore new opportunities and unleash your true desires. Highs: Opportunities to travel. Lows: Holding on to past trauma.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) As Venus moves into Capricorn, embrace the flow of love in your life. Opportunities for financial growth will arise, so focus on setting new goals to harness this positive energy. Highs: Adventurous travel. Lows: Festering anger.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Now is the time to invest in long-term relationships, prioritising financial stability. Focus on effective money management for a secure future. Strengthening your financial skills will be essential for fostering lasting connections. Highs: A promotion. Lows: Infidelity.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) If you’re thinking about exploring your spiritual side, now is the perfect time. Recent tensions will ease once you address your feelings through a family discussion. Clearing the air will help restore harmony and open the door to growth. Highs: Home improvement. Lows: Feeling betrayed.