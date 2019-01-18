Durban - Seven suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of nine illegal firearms and 53 rounds of ammunition during a police intelligence-driven operation in the Msinga area on Thursday and Friday. The Umzinyathi Crime Intelligence, Umzinyathi Task Team and Newcastle Public Order Police worked around the clock, from early hours of yesterday morning until early this morning, yielding positive results.

The firearms were found at various homesteads around the area.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in one of the homesteads, police arrested a suspect who was found in possession of three unlicensed 9mm pistols at Cwaka area.

“In another homestead, a 25-year-old man was found in possession of an AK47 rifle, with 18 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

“The other suspects aged between 32 and 68 years old were arrested after they were also found in possession of firearms and ammunition. All the firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests,” said Mbele.

