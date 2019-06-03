Anni Hindocha was shot dead on the night of November 13, 2010. Picture: AP

Durban - Vinod Hindocha has left South Africa again with a heavy heart. Having arrived in the country where his daughter Anni's life was brutally snatched away while on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010, Hindocha thought he would get closer to knowing the truth behind his daughter's death.

Hindocha and his brother Ashok visited taxi driver Zola Tonga in his cell where he is serving an 18 year sentence.

"We didn't get what we wanted, he is still not telling the truth," said Hindocha, who left South Africa on Sunday.

Anni was shot and killed on November 13, 2010, during an apparent hijacking in Gugulethu, Cape Town, in 2010, while on honeymoon with her husband Shrien Dewani.

Convicted murderer Zola Tongo is applying for parole.

On Wednesday the parole board is expected to make a decision as to whether Tonga will be eligible for parole in September.

"We were happy with the hearing, we believe it was on neutral grounds," said Hindocha.

He said the family were hoping that he is not granted parole and said he didn't want to comment any further.

Vinod Hindocha and wife Nilam, the parents of honeymoon murder victim Anni. File picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

He added that no new information was gathered from Tonga during the meeting.

Hindocha said being back in the country brought back flashbacks of his daughter's death.

"Nine years passed but facing the man who planned her murder brought back every single feeling. It's just a feeling of disappointment with the trial and the justice system which we just can't understand," said Hindocha.

UK businessman Shrien Dewani was cleared of involvement in the murder of his wife Anni while on honeymoon in South Africa in 2010. File picture: AP

Dewani, a British businessman was initially charged for murder.

He was acquitted on December 8, 2014, and left South Africa the following day.

Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe both received life sentences.

Mngeni died in 2014 from a brain tumour.

POST