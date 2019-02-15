Durban - AFTER a heated exchange of words and a punch being thrown, a fight outside the Gateway shopping centre on Saturday morning led to an uMhlanga businessman being shot dead. Keegan Naidoo, 38, died at the scene, while two others were injured.

An Enforce Security employee was shot in the upper leg.

A security guard, who allegedly witnessed the argument and subsequent fight at the uMhlanga Palm Boulevard at around 3am, said two groups of people had been hurling insults at each other.

“I could not hear what the fight was about but they were shouting and swearing aggressively. Someone then threw a punch and it turned into a full-blown fight.”

He said he tried to intervene but a gun was pulled out and shots were fired.

The security guard said some people were on the ground bleeding.

The doors and windows of three stores in the vicinity had bullet holes.

Naidoo, who owned Durban Licensing, a business that licensed newly bought vehicles, was at a restaurant and nightclub when the fight broke out.

He rushed to the scene because his relative was involved in the altercation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said three pistols were recovered. A case of murder and three counts of attempted murder were being investigated.

“No arrests have been made.”

Gateway Theatre of Shopping marketing manager Michelle Shelley also confirmed the shooting and said mall security had been on hand to assist at the time.

“We will offer support where possible for the investigation.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families affected,” said Shelley.

The nightclub, which the group reportedly left, distanced itself from the incident, denying claims that they were patrons.

“We search all our customers for guns and would have never allowed them onto our premises if they were armed.

“So, nothing stemmed from here as reported on social media,” said the club’s management.

The family declined to comment.

