Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three cases of murder were being investigated and police were still searching for the suspects.

The three males were killed at their Arboretum gated complex in Richards Bay.

All that was stolen was a handbag containing a cellphone.

Businessman Shaffey Kallow, 43, was shot in the head while his son Abu Bakr, 17, a Grade 11 pupil at Richardsbaai Hoërskool, and their neighbour Basil Naidoo, 61, a retired procurement officer, were both shot in the chest.

Kallow’s wife Raddiya Khader, 40, was shot in a leg and is currently recovering in hospital.

Their close family friend Naeem Sabjee had described the attackers as ruthless.

“Three men entered the complex by cutting through the wire fence. The gate to Shaffey’s home was unlocked but the door was locked. Using a crowbar, the robbers broke open the door and entered the family’s home.”

Sabjee said Kallow’s youngest son, Mohammad Yaseen, 14, had heard a noise downstairs and went to investigate. He was followed by his mother.

“When the robbers saw them they fired a single shot, believed to be from a .45-calibre pistol. The bullet hit Raddiya on her leg. When Shaffey heard the gunshot he ran to their aid and was shot in the head.”

Sabjee said Yaseen managed to run upstairs to alert his older brother, Abu Bakr.

Yaseen then hid with his younger sister, Zahra, in one of the bedrooms.

“When Abu Bakr confronted the suspects he was shot in the chest. The suspects then grabbed Raddiya’s handbag containing her cellphone and fled the scene.”

While they were fleeing, Sabjee said, they opened fire on Shaffey’s neighbour Basil Naidoo.

“Basil heard the gunshots and came out of his house to investigate. He was shot. He managed to walk back into his house where he collapsed and died.”

Sabjee said that moments after the attack he received a call from Raddiya.

“All she said was ‘Naeem help, Shaffey shot Abu Bakr shot’.

“I rushed to the house, only to find a gruesome murder scene. Abu Bakr was lying at the front door covered in blood. There was blood all over the passage.”

He said Raddiya was in tears and very emotional as she limped towards him.

“We contacted the police for help. While we waited, we searched the area for the robbers, but they were long gone.”

He said Raddiya was told only later on Tuesday that her husband and son had died.

“We are concerned about her well-being. Yaseen and Zahra are staying with friends until Raddiya is discharged from hospital.”

Sabjee described both the father and the son as humble souls. Their funerals took place Tuesday. Naidoo’s cremation was planned for Wednesday.

His brother Benny Naidoo said they were in shock at the senseless killings.

“He left his home to try and help his neighbours but was killed. We read about these incidents in newspapers but never thought it would happen to us.”

He described the grandfather-of-two as a caring person who spent his time volunteering as a treasurer at his church.

Now both families want justice.

“Police need to conduct a thorough investigation into these murders. We need police to be accountable, they cannot just say they are investigating,” Sabjee insisted.

He said home invasions were on the increase in the area and they needed visible policing so that residents could feel safe.

Councillor and pastor Ivan Naidoo said the brutal attack had sparked fear among residents.

“We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and call on the police to act swiftly so that justice can be discharged though our judicial system.”

Brackenham Community Policing Forum chairperson Ray Govender said crime was out of control.

“As a community we need to stand together and conduct patrols to ensure our safety. We cannot allow another tragedy like this to happen.”

