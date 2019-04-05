Durban - MARK Donovan Ramdass may be free from going to jail for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Ashika Singh five years ago, but he will have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life. Singh, 35, a financial adviser, was found brutally murdered in her Merebank home on March 2, 2014.

She had been strangled with an extension cord and suffocated with a plastic packet. She was found by her elderly mother.

Yesterday, through his Legal Aid attorney, Pregasen Marimuthu, Ramdass described the five-year journey in and out of courtrooms as “difficult”.

He said he was still processing the news that the State had lost its appeal to reinstate murder charges against him.

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecution launched a special leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

The State argued that Ramdass’s argument of amnesia did not hold water and that he did, in fact, possess goal-directed behaviour.

However, the SCA found that the process was procedurally irregular with no reasonable prospects of success or any compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

However, while his legal battles have come to an end, Ramdass will still have to deal with this actions for the rest of his life.

The court found him factually responsible but said he lacked criminal capacity.

Ramdass said he was remorseful for his actions.

Prior to the murder, Ramdass and Singh had been living together and were planning their wedding.

Said Marimuthu: “Knowing he was responsible for her death will live with him forever. Mark only recently started looking for a job and he is trying to move forward with his life.”

He added Ramdass no longer lived in Merebank

“It is still early days, but Mark plans on apologising to the Singh family,” said Marimuthu.

He added Ramdass was not in a relationship.

In September 2016, Ramdass was, in the Durban High Court, acquitted of the murder on the grounds that he lacked criminal capacity, had been drunk and had no recollection of the murder.

He was acquitted on the murder and armed robbery charges.

During the trial, Ramdass said although it appeared that he may have been the person who killed Singh, he could not remember killing her and said he loved her.

In handing down judgment in September 2016, Judge Johan Ploos van Amstel said the State had not provided a clear motive why Ramdass would have killed Singh, and that he (Ramdass) was so drunk he lacked criminal capacity.

In the appeal, Senior State Advocate Kelvin Singh argued Ramdass’s goal-directed behaviour and focused acts included locking the doors and security gate, jamming the driveway gate, driving a distance of 14km from Singhs’s home, and finally moving to uMhlanga.

The inability of Ramdass to recall the incident did not render him criminally non-responsible, Singh said.

With regard to motive, the State argued that Ramdass was a person capable of violent behaviour, as was displayed when he smashed the windscreen of a car and used his hands to fight with Singh on previous occasions.

During his testimony, Ramdass said that the deceased was a dominating figure in their relationship who dictated to him how to speak and how much food to eat

He told the court he felt belittled by her conduct. He said that he was frustrated and upset with her and turned to taking drugs.

Speaking this week on the ruling, Singh’s uncle Naresh Rampersad said: “As a family, we have followed every legal process possible to get justice. Now his fate is in the hands of God. The last five years have been painful for us and we hoped we would get justice.”

Rampersad said soon after Singh’s death they started a petition garnering 5000 signatures against Ramdass’ release.

“We are very emotional now. We did everything we could but the verdict remains that he was not in his right senses. We still believe her murder was premeditated. God has a reason and a plan for everything. Nobody can escape God’s justice.”

