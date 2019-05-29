parked cars

DURBAN - THE former employer of a security officer who accused a Durban doctor of calling him the K-word testified that no witnesses had come forward to provide statements relating to the allegation. The operations director at the private security company Dragon Protection Services, Manhar Parshotam, testified in the matter between former security officer Senzo Makhoba and specialist physician Dr Ishan Rambali in the Durban Equality Court last Wednesday.



Makhoba, who worked as an access control guard at the Durdoc Medical Centre in the Durban CBD, alleged that Rambali, a resident doctor, had called him the K-word after he found that his parking bay had been taken by a visiting doctor on June 6 last year.



Rambali has denied the allegation of racism.

Parshotam said he had been made aware of the alleged incident the following day.



“The next day in our morning meeting, my area manager explained the situation to me. He informed me that ‘words’ were used against our security officer by a doctor. I then used Google to find Dr Rambali’s number.

"I called him to find out what had happened. He told me that another doctor had parked in his bay, (and) he was upset as it was not the first time. He told me he asked Mr Makhoba for his details, as he was going to report him, but he couldn’t get them, so he had taken a picture of him.

“I told Rambali I would be contacting the hospital manager to arrange a meeting. However, I was informed that the hospital had its own protocol in handling matters.”

When questioned by Rambali’s legal representative, advocate Nirrad Manilal, about the outcome of his investigation into the incident, Parshotam said no conclusion had been drawn.



“There were rumours spreading around the hospital that the cleaning and pharmacy staff had seen what occurred. I instructed my area manager to get statements, but nobody came forward.



“The only statement was made by the site manager, but he said that during the time he was present, he did not hear the K-word,” said Parshotam.



Makhoba was dismissed by the company in September, following a disciplinary hearing. This was after he failed to attend work and for dishonesty and negligence. Both parties have closed their cases, with closing arguments expected to be heard in July.

- POST