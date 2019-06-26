Shailendra Sukhraj Picture: IOL

Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority said a decision as to whether Sadia Sukhraj's father will be charged for firing the fatal shot that killed his daughter has not been made. In a one line response to POST, the Acting DPP, Advocate Elaine Zungu said: “A decision in this regard has not yet been taken.”

Minutes after Sadia Sukhraj's killer received two life terms for her murder social media users have questioned who fired the actual shot that killed the 9-year old-girl on May 28,2018.

Sibonelo Seni Mkhize, 39, received two life terms for the murder of Sadia and his alleged accomplice and an additional 15 years for armed robbery.

And while some have welcomed the sentence, others have questioned who shot the 9-year-old.

A number of readers compared the Sukhraj case to that of Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted on the dolus eventualis principle. Dolus eventualis occurs when the perpetrator can foresee the outcome of his or her crime.

Earlier in the trial it was revealed that Shailendra had fired the fatal shot that killed his only daughter. Many readers argued that he should have foreseen that Sadia could be injured or killed.

“At the time my concern was not my vehicle. It was my child being taken away. My primary concern was to stop the vehicle because I wanted my child back,” he said.

During cross-examination, Sukhraj also admitted that he could have also shot and killed one of the suspects, Siyabonga Bulose.

He had fired 15 rounds of ammunition at his vehicle which armed hijackers had made of with.

Sadia had been seated in the back seat of the car.

