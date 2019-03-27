The bullet holes in the nurse's car. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

Durban - A 27-year-old nurse was shot and killed outside a clinic in Oakford, Verulam on Wednesday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, their operations centre received a call from a member of public reporting a woman lying in her vehicle at the entrance of the Oakford clinic.

"The caller went on to explain that the female had sustained multiple gunshot wounds," said Balram.

He said when paramedics arrived on scene the victim had already been taken to Osindisweni Hospital privately and was declared dead on arrival.

"According to the deceased's colleagues, they heard multiple gunshots being fired outside the clinic.

"Upon investigation they found the critically injured woman lying in her car. She had sustained gunshot wounds to her head and hand. There was no sign of the gunman and the motive for the shooting has not been established at this stage."

Balram said it is believed the victim has a two-year-old son.

Daily News