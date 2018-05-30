Durban - A day after little Sadia Sukhraj was laid to rest after an emotional send-off, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that the off duty police officer who was involved in the shooting, while apparently trying to foil a hijacking in Shallcross, has been cleared of firing the fatal bullet that ended the 9-year-old's life.

On Monday morning, Sadia was traveling with her father Shailendra, and 7-month-old brother to her grandparents' home opposite Marklands Secondary School when three men approached the vehicle she was sitting in and hijacked it.

“While Sadia was in the car and the father outside, an altercation between him and the alleged hijackers broke out. Sadia was shot in the stomach. We are investigating who shot her," police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala had said on Monday.

The suspects then drove away in the car with Sadia until they came to a cul-de-sac. The girl was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead.

According to Gwala an off-duty police officer who noticed the incident started firing at the hijackers.

However, this morning, Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed the officer had been cleared.

“He has been cleared, however, we are still investigating to see what transpired and who shot the child.”

Yesterday, thousands of mourners from the community and family members lined up outside the Christian Revival Centre to pay their respects to Sukhraj's family.

Her teachers from Everest Primary described her as a bubbly and sweet child who always had a good word to say and her family members described her a God fearing.

“She wanted to serve in the ministry with her father and grandfather who are both pastors.”

Monday's incident sparked outrage in the community which saw hundreds gather outside the local police station to protest about the increase in crime in the area.

Speaking at the funeral, her principal, Anesh Singh said the Grade 4 pupil had united the community with her death.

