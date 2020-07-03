Online safety: How to talk to your children

LIFESTYLE- With many children spending more time online since the lockdown, Durban counselling psychologist Rakhi Beekrum offers tips on how to guide them on safety matters in the virtual world.

Q: How do parents broach subjects around perversity, abuse and that there are bad adults online with wicked intentions towards children? A: A simple explanation is that we can learn a lot on the internet. However, not everything is good and helpful. Do not accept friend requests or discuss anything personal with strangers. If they ever feel unsafe tell them to speak to you immediately. A non-negotiable rule is that children should not communicate with anyone they do not know online. This is the same as not talking to strangers in real life. Adults need to model this by not accepting friend requests from people they do not know in real life. Children should not befriend children they do not know online.

If they are gaming online, it should be with friends they know in real life. This also needs to be age-appropriate as I have seen younger children being exposed to inappropriate material online by older friends.

Many young boys especially have been presenting for help after being traumatised by images that were not age-appropriate being sent by older friends online. So know who your children’s friends are.

When you buy your child a device or lend them your device, there need to be clear guidelines on its use. For example, for what purposes will your child use devices? How much time are they allowed online? What apps are they allowed and not allowed to use?

I always recommend that children use technology in a common area of the home. This makes monitoring easier. Know what your children are doing online. Have conversations about it and ask them to show you the apps they use. Parents have to be a step ahead and educate themselves about the dangers.

We live in an age where children are teaching parents about technology. It is vital that parents are tech-savvy to keep up with the changing world.

Q: Should we be speaking a different “language” for older children than we would for younger children, when explaining the dos and don’ts of online use?

A: Children of different ages will use the internet for different reasons and with different guidelines.

Younger children should always be monitored online. Rather encourage offline activities and games if possible.

Have open discussions with older children about security online. This would include their privacy settings, who they communicate with, not sending pictures they would not want to be circulated to anyone, not sharing personal information, and not arranging meetings with anyone they have met online without discussing it with you.

Also, look at your children’s profile pictures to see if they are age-appropriate. Befriend your children on social media platforms so you are aware of what they are sharing.

Q: Is there a particular tone that we need to be cautious of using when we address online behaviour or etiquette?

A: It’s important not to sound judgemental when we speak to children about cybersecurity. We don’t want to scare younger children. However, if we are monitoring, younger children should be safe.

With older children, we want a tone and manner that convey care and concern for their safety.

Use examples that you have read about in the news to start a discussion. We want to sound serious, but also open-minded enough that they feel safe to discuss these issues with us.

