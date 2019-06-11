Reaction Unit at a recent crime scene in Verulam. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

Durban - Social media users have come to the defence of Reaction Unit SA following an immediate suspension by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) for alleged misconduct. The social media users said they have been protecting the public for more than 20 years. "RUSA has been protecting not only clients but the general public for over 20 years, resulting in them being called out before police. This testifies to their commitment to protecting the public and their bravery beyond concern for personal safety. PSIRA must prove their allegations or be held accountable by the Minister of Safety and Security for callous discrimination," said one Facebook user.

PSiRA issued a statement saying RUSA's services had been suspended due to prima facie evidence of misconduct which they still had to answer to.

"The Authority was thorough in its investigation and this immediate suspension is sustained until the finalisation of the Code of Conduct findings," said PSiRA spokesperson Siziwe Zuma.

If found guilty they could face prison time or a fine.

But support has been pouring in for the security company.

Another user described RUSA as one of the most active and productive security companies.

"Psira you should worry about security companies that are operating illegally and other security agencies without psira accreditation.. RUSA does great work infact better work than Our law enforcement," commented another user.

However RUSA boss Prem Balram described the suspension as a witch hunt and said he had opened a case against PSiRA for reputational damages.

POST