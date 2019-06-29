Opinion- GROWING up as a boy, the year-end holidays were always keenly awaited. Six weeks out of school, no homework, no tests and lots to eat all day long. When school closed, many hours would be spent playing with wooden carts that had steel barrow wheels in the back and ball bearings in front.

A holiday at my maternal grandparents’ house in Pietermaritzburg was also something to eagerly look forward to.

Depressing thoughts of the reopening of school around the middle of January were quickly dispelled with the anticipation of a new set of uniform, new schoolbag and new books.

However, there was one thing that constantly nagged as the end of the holidays approached: it was the annual ritualistic dose of castor oil that my mother would administer without fail.

Castor oil was given as a laxative to drain the entire body of all toxins, give glowing skin and put an end to the propensity to pass obnoxious gas.





Kids of today don’t know how easy they have it. I’m not referring to the many things they have that we never did half a century ago such as smartphones, the internet, TV games and fancy clothing. Top of my list of the hardships they’ll never know is that dreaded concoction known as “castor oil”.

But taking the oil when I was young was not as simple as drinking cough mixture. I’m not sure whether it was because the oil has an awful taste and vomit-inducing smell that a detested ceremony surrounded the ingestion of the annual dose.

There were some traditional beliefs that my mother would strictly uphold when the day to take castor oil dawned.

Castor oil would not be given on the day of the week when you were born. Don’t ask me why, but if you have any theories for this being so, I will be happy to hear from you.

There have been a few occasions when my dose of castor oil that was planned for Wednesday had to be postponed.

Also, castor oil would not be given on a dull day. Again, I have no answer for this bit of folklore. But perhaps it was a case of why make a gloomy occasion worse when the sun was not shining.

I can understand why my mother ensured that two people in the house did not take castor oil simultaneously. The family house those days did not enjoy the luxury of more than one toilet.

Additions

While medicinal castor oil can be given straight from the bottle, there was always a tendency in our household to subject the horrible-tasting thick oil to some preparation - as if to add to the ceremony.

Early in the morning, the oil would be heated and turmeric powder would be added.

My mother would ask us to close our eyes and nose and drink each tablespoonful of the warm oil in one gulp. After three tablespoons, my mother would turn the empty spoon thrice around the head, as if to invoke a higher power to take care of the rest of the business.

Within an hour of taking castor oil, the stomach cramps would begin and the intensity would reach the crescendo of a washing machine before the diarrhoea set in.

The horrible aftertaste of castor oil would linger in the mouth for most of the day and would be made worse by the fact that no food was allowed to be eaten until the bowels had been emptied a set number of times.

Boy, oh boy, didn’t we try to inflate this number if only to be able to eat something sooner!

A few cups of weak, sugarless black tea would be allowed, but for a growing boy this tasted just as foul as castor oil.

The fast would be broken around midday with a meal comprising rice, potato curry and rasam (chilli pepper soup).

Castor oil created so much havoc for most of the day for me that it felt like punishment. No wonder it is said that during British rule in India, servants considered to be “lazy” would be force-fed castor oil as a humiliating punishment.

People have used castor oil for thousands of years as a powerful natural treatment for a variety of health issues.

It is used to relieve dry and itchy scalp, make hair thick and repair split ends, relieve the pain and swelling of calluses and corns, relieve sore muscles or arthritis pain, stimulate nail growth, and treat acne.

One of the most important ingredients used in Ayurvedic remedies, castor oil is known to treat a plethora of eye ailments - from red and itchy eyes to cataracts. Think Deepavali mornings when castor oil was included in the traditional oil bath and caused the eyes to burn when you went into the bright sunshine to burst fireworks.

Castor oil has also been used as an industrial lubricant. It was the preferred lubricant for rotary-engined Allied aircraft.

Labour-inducing

No wonder there would be the puffs of smoke we saw coming out of aircraft engines in old black-and-white war movies.

Castor oil has most commonly been used for generations to treat constipation in babies, children and adults because it is a stimulant laxative, it has also been used by full-term pregnant women as a natural labour induction technique,

However, in recent times, castor oil has gone out of fashion and been replaced by milder laxatives in tablet form.

The reason given by those who have forsaken this wonder oil is that it is “too strong”.

Because castor oil works so fast, it’s not a good idea to take it before bedtime - unless you want to stay up all night. Otherwise stick with that high-fibre diet or prune juice.

* Devan is a media consultant and social commentator. Share your comments with him at [email protected]

