WE HAVE recently witnessed the changing face of Hindu marriages, where the emphasis is being placed on how elaborate the event is and how much money is going to be spent to make it as glamorous as possible. This is all very well, but little is done in so far as the ceremonial and sacredness of the wedding is concerned. I am sure many of our pundits will agree with me in this regard.

With the non-availability of temples, most couples are opting to make use of wedding venues and casinos.

The problem is that these venues do not produce the same vibrations and energy one would find in a temple.





Hand-in hand, modern couples stick with the old, but also reach out to embrace the new.





It does not just end there. The wedding is now taking on a new shape and format.

The first part of the wedding is a sacred ceremony. The pundit is told he should keep it short as they have planned a banquet and special entertainment for guests.

The couple leave the venue after the Vivah Sanskaar or wedding ceremony and return dressed in Western attire.

The Hindu bride is considered complete when she is dressed with her sari and 15 other items of clothing, jewellery, mangal sutra, the dot on her forehead and, finally, the sindhoor.

After the wedding, she is expected to accompany the groom to his home and be received ceremoniously as Maha Lakshmi.

Normally she leaves the wedding venue and throws uncooked rice or paddy over her head into the achara or the end of the mother’s sari. Upon entering the home of the groom, she is asked to topple a little urn of rice with her toe into the home of her in-laws as she is regarded as none other than Maha Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth.

It has been observed recently that the bride and groom leave the venue after the wedding ceremony and return dressed in Western attire.

The “solar sringhaar”, or 16 items that she adorned as a Hindu bride, are removed and she takes on a new look as a Western bride.

The rest of the event is co-ordinated by a comedian or compère who entertains them with a mixture of Western and Eastern music, song and dance.

This is mixed with jokes and sometimes tinged with bits and pieces of vulgarity that is condoned and accepted by the audience.

All of this is irrelevant to the event and brings on a completely different mood as people lose the sacredness of the actual wedding ceremony.

The guests then indulge in smoking and alcohol without any restriction. A cake containing eggs and champagne is served to the guests. This is supposed to be one of the 16 sanskaars, or holy sacraments, in the life of a Hindu.

Meat eating, the consumption of alcohol and smoking at these events are strictly prohibited.

It has been observed that at many weddings, a menu comprising meat dishes is served.

At some hardi (a cleansing ceremony carried out a day before the actual wedding) and weddings, it has been observed that they have an open bar. According to our scriptures, this is totally adharmic and unacceptable.

We need to stand together and protect our dharma and our dharma will protect us in return.

Our youth need to be corrected and guided in this regard before it is too late and this practice becomes part and parcel of all our weddings in the future.

Hindu traditions are ancient and eternal and are being accepted and followed by foreigners all over the world.

Many people of foreign descent are choosing to have Hindu weddings.

They take and follow the vows that are contained in the ceremony as they find them to be meaningful, while many Hindu people want to make changes to the Hindu wedding ceremony and bring in a Western flavour.

On the other hand, foreigners are trying to learn about Hindu traditions and are prepared to follow them as they see how meaningful and apt they are to their daily lives.

Marriage is not only a celebration of a ceremony, nor is it all about the exchange of rings and garlands, but a process of promising each other to lead a conjugal life.

The sacred mantras are specific to the occasion and have been selected from the holy Vedas to seal two hearts, bodies and souls to walk the path of this lifetime together.

With this in mind, these Western practices should not be allowed, even if the bride and groom and the members of the household do not eat meat on the wedding day but serve it to their guests.

A sacred Yajna, or fire sacrifice dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is performed on the day of the wedding, which makes it all the more reason for persons to be conscious of the sacredness of the wedding, and meat and alcohol should not be consumed by the couple or anybody present at the event, even if they choose to serve it at another venue on the same day.

* Singh is an astrologer and priest based in Gauteng.

