Opinion - ON the eve of the sixth general elections that take place on Wednesday, May 8, perish any thoughts of not voting. You must go to the polling booths. Many people have told me that they see no point in voting. With or without their vote, the ANC that has lost the moral authority to rule will return with a majority in government, they have claimed.

They also see no hope in voting for the DA, EFF or any of the smaller parties which can only be as effective in challenging the excesses of the ANC as a one-legged man at an ass-kicking contest.

I understand their frustration. They have had enough of the ANC government and its record of corruption and poor service delivery.

Since 1994, South Africans have had the opportunity to participate in free and fair elections. Despite this, the country suffers deep poverty, one of the highest rates of inequality globally, high unemployment and is regarded as the murder capital of the world. These are real failures and who can blame those who wonder whether or not elections are a genuinely meaningful activity.

However, always remember that a vote is a powerful instrument of democracy. So many ostracised groups throughout the nation’s history battled for the right to vote. Lives were lost, blood was shed and Struggle activists languished for years in prison, only so that the majority in the country could one day make a cross on the ballot paper.

Had we boycotted the 1994 and subsequent elections, the racist Nationalist government would have still been in power. Only by all freedom-loving people standing together and saying “enough is enough” with their votes that they made it possible for apartheid rule to be ended and a new constitutional order to be put in place.

So, you see, the right to vote was won through hard sacrifices. Not voting is a betrayal of that sacrifice.

Now that the “to vote or not to vote” debate has been resolved, let’s move to the next dilemma: which party to vote for.

With 48 parties appearing on the national ballot list this year, 19 more than in 2014, which party’s emblem to put a cross against will pose a predicament.

The ANC enters this election in its most fragile state in 25 years. People ask how the ANC can be trusted when its leaders did nothing to stop former president Jacob Zuma and his rogue comrades from looting the state in broad daylight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to reform the ANC. He has begged to be given a chance. The question to ask is whether he will really have the balls after the votes have been counted to rid the ANC of the embedded structural culture of corruption and patronage.

Level-headed people say Ramaphosa cannot be trusted. They point out that since 2014 he served under the same immoral and corrupt Zuma as his deputy and looked the other way while the state coffers were being plundered. Also, in 2014 he was tasked with overseeing the turnaround at three besieged state-owned entities - SAA, the SA Post Office and Eskom. Did he deliver on his assignments, or was he busy adding a few more noughts to his personal, colossal wealth?

A major problem for Ramaphosa is that for as long as well-known corrupt people still roam the corridors of government, he will have great difficulty rebuilding the ANC on the foundation of its long-held values that have been sadly abandoned. Doom aerosol insecticide will not work at the Union Buildings which must undergo tented fumigation to get rid of all the rats, mice, cockroaches and termites that threaten the collapse of the bastion of government.

Given our electoral system of proportional representation, one cannot vote for Ramaphosa, even if you like his chubby cheeks and smile. You will have to vote for the ANC.

Ramaphosa cannot make decisions unilaterally - it is the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that decides which route to take. Thus, Ramaphosa is first and foremost accountable to the ANC NEC, not Parliament.

Already beleaguered ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is ensuring that tame provincial executives are elected who will do the necessary when the time comes to recall Ramaphosa after the election.

Only an across-the-board purging of the ANC and a new, unsullied government apparatus, that does not look for brown envelopes to deliver, will reinstate the party to its former position of glory.

If you do not want to vote for the ANC - which is likely to be re-elected with a smaller majority - then the DA, which is the largest opposition party, comes first to mind. The DA boasts an excellent track record. In 10 years, the DA turned the Western Cape into the best-run province in South Africa.

Mmusi Maimane, the charismatic DA leader, is young and scandal-free. He led the DA when it made significant gains in the last municipal elections. The DA has pledged to legally challenge the current plans to change the Constitution to enable expropriation of land without compensation.

The DA has also committed to govern without nepotism, corruption and an ever-weakening economy that is not providing enough jobs, especially for youth.

But apart from saying all the right things, the DA will lack the strength in numbers to make any meaningful change in spheres of government where it does not have a clear majority. Hence, the DA counts on every vote - especially from blacks - that it can garner.

The IFP is expected to improve its showing in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), but only marginally. IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi believes that support for his party dropped in the last elections because when Jacob Zuma was ANC president, Zulu nationalism among IFP supporters saw them desert the IFP for the Zuma-led ANC.

But they were now coming back to the IFP. However, this is unlikely to be happening in any large numbers to give the IFP a majority in KZN.

But for senior IFP MP Narend Singh, the IFP lacks a persona that will appeal to voters in Chatsworth and Phoenix.

The EFF is considered to be so anti-Indian that, given a chance to govern, it will ban curry and rice. While the party is expected to increase its support, especially among the poorest of the poor and the unemployed, its crude ethnic nationalism and radicalism will work against it in attracting any sizeable support from the middle class.

The only “Indian” party, Minority Front (MF), founded by the late Amichand Rajbansi and now led by his widow, Shameen-Thakur Rajbansi, is putting up a brave fight, never mind it has no current representative in national government and only one in the KZN legislature.

If the Minority Front is only contesting the elections nationally and in KZN, it would have paid a deposit of R245000. The MF will lose this money if it fails to get at least 45000 votes in each of the national and KZN assemblies.

If you like new things, the recently-launched Capitalist Party of South Africa (ZACP) whose logo is a purple cow, denoting the wealth of Africa, makes no (beef?) bones that it has the interests of capitalists at heart.

One of the founders, former POST journalist and media strategist Kanthan Pillay, has said the country needs fixing and only those who can do the job should be given the chance.

The party wants to shake things up in Parliament and will question every decision about where public money is spent.

If you still cannot decide which party to vote for, then do the wrong thing for the right reason. Choose to vote for any party - despite its track record or policies - but at least you will be voting. Doing the wrong thing for the right reason is a morally right act if it will produce a good outcome, or consequence. Put simply, the end will justify the means, and democracy will be strengthened when you vote.

* Devan is a media consultant and social commentator. Share your comments with him on: [email protected]

POST