“DURING apartheid, we were not white enough and now we are not black enough to benefit from the new dispensation.” “I want a political party that represents my challenges, my views and my aspirations.”

“Does politics mean giving politicians a blank cheque book to enrich themselves?”

“We vote regularly but there is no development.”

These are some of the sentiments expressed by voters as reasons for withholding their votes or joining new minority political parties.

Sickened, irritated and frustrated by rhetorical politics, corruption, state looting, racism, lies and politicians’ low moral values they might be open to vote for new minority parties come May 8 elections.

When mainstream parties are perceived to have lost their principles and policy focus, as well as the trust of voters, and party systems fail to adequately represent different groups in society, electoral support tilts towards new, small parties.

Modern voters want something more relevant and radical than just “more of the same” that the mainstream political parties provides.

Declining electoral participation, shrinking party memberships and increasing cynicism about the value of mainstream politics have led many political pundits to herald a crisis of democracy, and call in to question the future legitimacy of the democratic political system.

During the process, there has been excitement about new minority parties and their ability to reach out to disaffected and disillusioned voters. The political space is becoming more diversified. Parliament has 11 small political parties that received around 10% of the votes during the 2014 elections.

This includes the EFF (6.25%), IFP (2.5%), ACDP (0.75%), Agang (0.05%) and United Democratic Movement (1%).

Recently, the Electoral Commission of South Africa reported that citizens would be spoilt for choice when they take to the polls - there are 285 parties on the ballot paper.

Eighty-four of them are new and will be contesting elections for the first time.

Can they provide the difference that has been so badly lacking in the political system?

Voters “span a spectrum - from progressive to conservative on a left-right cultural axis, and they span a spectrum from elitist to populist on an up-down economic axis”.

Hence, there is space for new parties to capture disillusioned voters from mainstream politics.

Voters need parties with strong ideas and ideologies that will advance democracy, consolidate reconciliation and national unity, promote sustainable economic development, and prioritise mutual trust as an important tool for individual and national prosperity.

They add a richness of depth to politics and have an impact on democracy and representation beyond the limited success they achieve at the ballot.

Does the prospect of more pluralism on the country’s political planet offer enough hope to encourage citizens to re-engage with politics? Yes.

Minority political parties contribute to the effective functioning of politics and institutions of democracy.

The highest value of minority parties is their role as opposition, which ideally keeps the governing party in check, both on the floor of the legislature and in portfolio committees.

And again, minority parties, especially those that represent interests groups, can play a vital role in agenda-setting and raising issues that might otherwise be ignored, given less attention or that go against the grain of the majority party or the dominant racial or ethnic group.

However, other voters think new minority political parties are either a controversial joke for attention or ephemeral trend towards difference, or hardly the revivification of the democratic sphere that many were hoping for. There is no conceivable way small parties can convince voters to rethink their distrust of politicians or ignite a sense of optimism for politics.

We should probably not be surprised if some of the minority parties fall out of the system after the election and the new ones fail to make a mark on the polls.

The fortunes of minority parties are subject to a range of political realities which have proved to be key in hindering or promoting their growth and development in the past.

These include the following factors.

* Previously, minorities liked parties that represent their minorities’ fears, challenges and narrow interests. However, the latest political trends dictate that there is shrinking political space for minority nationalist politics. Politicians bank on diversity to create broad appeal in the rapidly integrating political space. This diversity, if harmonised and harnessed effectively and responsibly, could be the foundation for a healthy democracy and sustainable development.

* The mainstream parties’ shortcomings do not necessarily translate into an automatic approval that can propel minorities to power. They need to focus on matching policies with development realities in order to earn credibility, public trust and esteem. Voters do not only evaluate and monitor the existing parties, but the new parties’ capacity and intents as well.

Until minority parties clearly articulate their agendas, voters will remain afraid to risk an unpredictable and unknown, and be scared of change.

* Minority parties need to avoid thriving on the popular appeal of a charismatic leadership and on its ability to develop policy platforms that reflect populist concerns and views.

Indian minorities:

As in the previous elections, the Indian vote in KwaZulu-Natal will be hotly contested in the elections, mainly by the DA, IFP and ANC as well as the new kids on the block, the Democratic Liberal Congress and Minorities of South Africa.

The Minority Front’s days of dominating the Indians’ vote in KZN seem to be over. Its founder and leader Amichand Rajbansi succeeded in persuading the Indian community to look at themselves through the narrow prism of race, and subsequently setting and influencing KZN’s political agenda.

Since his death in December 2011, the MF has suffered a heavy decline due to “internal squabbles”.

As a result, its revival to its former kingmaker status remains an impossible dream.

Though the Indian community was feeling marginalised and isolated, and was disillusioned with the main political parties, its vote in the elections will probably be shared equitably by both the mainstream and Minorities of South Africa and Democratic Liberal Congress.

The root causes of the country’s political failures are foolish practices that represent violations of correct principles. The electorate are warned to vote for parties that are “characterised by a sense of diligence, conscience, character, strong moral fibre, an awareness of our humanity and an unwavering commitment to a set of real principles”.

Having more characters (minority parties) thrown into the political theatre does not make politics trustworthy again.

It is the power of votes that can revive faith in the whole political system itself.

* Thabani Khumalo is an independent political analyst

