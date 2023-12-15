Creating balance: Ayurvedic medicine is a harmonious symphony of natural remedies, dietary guidelines and lifestyle practices

In a world inundated with modern medical marvels, the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda emerges as a beacon of holistic well-being. It offers a timeless approach to nurturing the health of both children and parents alike. Rooted in the profound connection between mind, body and spirit, Ayurvedic medicine is a harmonious symphony of natural remedies, dietary guidelines and lifestyle practices.

For children, it provides a gentle yet potent foundation for robust growth, bolstering their immune systems, enhancing cognitive functions, and fostering emotional balance. Parents, too, find solace in Ayurveda’s tailored prescriptions; tailored to their unique constitutions and addressing the demands of modern life, while promoting longevity and vitality. As the world seeks equilibrium amidst the chaos, Ayurveda stands as a captivating guide, inviting families to embrace a tapestry of wellness that transcends generations, weaving together the threads of ancient wisdom and contemporary living. Below are suggestions of natural remedies for healthy living.

For Parents: Establish a daily routine: Establish a consistent daily routine, including waking up and going to bed at the same time each day. This helps boost overall immunity and it creates balance and general well-being. Include self-care practices such as oil massage (Abhyanga) to promote relaxation, nourish the tissues and relieve tiredness.

Follow a balanced diet: Follow a diet rich in fresh, whole foods, including fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Favour warm, cooked meals over cold or raw foods to support digestion and health. Consume healthy fats such as desi ghee, Jersey milk, soaked nuts and, avocados. Herbal teas and spices: Incorporate herbal teas, such as ginger or tulsi, to enhance digestion and boost immunity. Use spices like turmeric, cumin and coriander for their healing properties. Mindful eating: Eat in a calm and relaxed environment. Avoid eating in front of the TV. Chew your food thoroughly to aid digestion and assimilation of nutrients.

Yoga, meditation and TRE: Practice gentle yoga and meditation to manage stress and promote mental well-being. Tailor your practice to your individual needs and preferences. Incorporate tension, trauma and stress release exercises (TRE) into your routine when you can. It encourages better sleep, increases energy and activates deep relaxation. Seasonal cleanses: Adjust your lifestyle and diet according to the seasons to maintain balance. Consider seasonal detoxification practices to eliminate toxins from the body. For children:

Balanced routine: Establish a regular sleep schedule for children to ensure they get adequate rest. Encourage daily physical activity and playtime for overall well-being. Nutrient-rich diet: Provide a well-balanced diet primarily focused on naturally light, heating, dry and fibrous foods like fresh fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. Ideally, we want the foods cooked, using generous amounts of warming, digestive spices such as garlic, ginger, cinnamon and turmeric, and we want to serve them either warm or hot. Favour the pungent, bitter, and astringent tastes, and reduce wheat, dairy, and sugary food items. Choose natural sweeteners such as cane sugar, honey or dates. Hydration: Encourage children to drink warm water when thirsty throughout the day. This encourages better digestion and metabolism. Avoid excessive cold drinks and opt for herbal teas or diluted fruit juices.

Routine bowel habits: Pay attention to regular bowel habits in children. Include fibre-rich foods such as prunes to support healthy digestion. Oil massage: Before bath time, massage warm sesame oil. This helps calm the nervous system, and lubricates and rejuvenates the tissues, and promotes healthy circulation throughout the body. Mindful activities: Introduce mindfulness practices suitable for children, such as simple breathing exercises, pranayama, yoga, meditation or guided imagery. Limit screen time and encourage creative and outdoor play.