Deepavali and confronting our inner Ravanas

KIRU NAIDOO Deepavali in the popular narrative, marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile and his victory over the Emperor of Lanka, Ravana.

Over hundreds of generations, the story has been told of the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. We cherish it as a time when families come together to celebrate with lights, food and sweetmeats, seeking renewal and hope. But as the tale of Deepavali is retold year after year, it’s essential to take a closer look at Ravana, the so-called “villain” of the story, and explore his complexities. Deepavali's celebrations are rooted in ancient traditions of South and South-East Asia, primarily drawn from the epic Ramayana. However, the celebration isn’t just limited to Rama’s homecoming. Different regions of India and various communities celebrate it for unique reasons: in some parts of India, it marks the wedding of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, with Lord Vishnu; for others, it celebrates the beginning of a new year, as it aligns with the end of the harvest season. Each of these interpretations centres around a common essence - the pursuit of inner light, the cleansing of the soul, and an emphasis on community bonds.

While Ravana is often portrayed as the embodiment of evil, his character is more nuanced and multifaceted than typical villain archetypes. Ravana, the ten-headed Emperor of Lanka, was a scholar, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, and a master of the arts and sciences, especially medicine. Kiru Naidoo His ten heads symbolise his vast knowledge and his ability to see multiple perspectives. Despite his significant flaws - primarily his hubris and his failure to respect Sita’s right to freedom of person - Ravana was not the unredeemable villain he is often made out to be. (Contrast here also, Sita's trial by fire to prove her chastity and innocence and the sweat on her brow indicative of her rage at Ram.) Ravana was a learned man and a devotee of Shiva. Legends speak of his immense knowledge of the Vedas and his dedication to seeking spiritual power, practising intense meditation to win Shiva’s favour. Depictions of Ravana demonstrate that he understood the teachings of the Vedas deeply, signifying his intellectual prowess. His scholarly pursuits are often under-appreciated and overshadowed by his actions against Sita.

Ravana’s ten heads can be interpreted as a symbol of his multi-dimensional personality - representing ten traits like ambition, wisdom, intelligence, arrogance, anger, and desire. This reflects the complex nature of human beings and the inner battles we must each confront. In this way, Ravana can be seen as a representation of the human condition and the perpetual struggle to reconcile conflicting desires and principles. Ravana’s most fatal flaw was his arrogance, a characteristic that ultimately led to his downfall. His ego clouded his judgment and pushed him toward destructive choices, including his desire to capture Sita. Some interpretations suggest that Ravana, aware of his destiny, knew his death would ultimately serve the purpose of cosmic order by allowing Ram to emerge victorious. In this reading, Ravana’s death becomes an act of redemption, where he fulfills a cosmic purpose rather than being merely “defeated” by Ram. In the context of Deepavali, Ravana’s story adds depth to the festival’s themes of inner transformation and overcoming one’s darker qualities. Deepavali encourages individuals to conquer their own “Ravanas” - their pride, anger, and ignorance. Just as Ram overcomes Ravana in battle, Deepavali calls on us to reflect on overcoming our own contradictions.

Ravana, as a character, can inspire us to look beyond simplistic choices like good and evil, understanding that none among us are one-sided. Ravana’s strengths and weaknesses reflect the complexities of human nature and that every person has a capacity for good and bad choices, knowledge and ignorance. As we celebrate this Deepavali, reflecting on Ravana’s story can serve as a reminder that “good” and “evil” are rarely absolute. Like Ravana, many individuals who may seem antagonistic often have their own motives, challenges, and back stories that shape their actions. Embracing Deepavali's theme of understanding, forgiveness, and self-reflection can inspire us to lead more empathetic lives. We each have an inner light that helps us see beyond the surface, dispelling the darkness within ourselves and fostering compassion for others.