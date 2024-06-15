Healthy boys will grow into healthy men and fathers

AS WE get ready to celebrate Father’s Day and rejoice in the warmth of love and blessings, we are reminded of the importance of keeping healthy to be around for our loved ones. Men are half as likely to visit the doctor for a check-up than women. While men report trying to stay healthy and live longer for those who rely on them, only 50% engage in preventative care, partly as a result of dedicating less time to their personal health.

The male life expectancy is about five years less than women. Men cite embarrassment, stigma, a lack of convenience, not wanting to hear a bad diagnosis, feelings of compromised masculinity, and being told as children not to complain about medical problems as reasons for ignoring visiting a health care provider. The South African National Integrated Men’s Health Strategy 2020-2025 aims to provide a comprehensive and integrated package of care, interventions and support for men and boys. It has a focus on adolescents (10 to19 years), young adults (20 to 34 years), older men (above the ages of 35), and ageing men (above the age of 50) as well as high risk men and boys across their life course.

The purpose of visiting a health practitioner regularly is to: - Screen for medical issues (non-communicable diseases including diabetes, cancer, asthma and heart disease). - Assess your risk for future medical problems (including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer and lung disease).

- Encourage a healthy lifestyle (stop smoking, healthy eating, maintaining one's weight, alcohol use, exercising regularly, adequate sleep, relaxation techniques and healthy relationships). - Update vaccinations and other preventive care services. - Help you get to know your health care provider in case of an illness.

The basic package of services across the life course: HIV testing, TB screening, HPV vaccination, diabetes, hypertension, mental health, cholesterol, behavioural interventions, STI screening, and Hepatitis B and C. Age 10 to 19: Hearing sight and oral screening, body image and a physical examination.

Age 20 to 34: Testicular examination every year, physical exam, blood pressure analysis, blood test and urine analysis, rectal exam, STI testing, self-performed testicular exam, electrocardiogram (ECG) for heart abnormalities. Age 35 to 50: Prostate cancer, every year a physical exam, blood pressure analysis, blood test and urine analysis, rectal exam, STD testing, self-performed testicular exam, ECG, prostate specific antigen screening, haemoccult test; with the practitioner’s discretion, a chest X-ray, testosterone screening, and bone density screening. Age 50-plus: Every year a physical exam, blood pressure analysis, blood test and urine analysis, rectal exam, STI testing, self-performed testicular exam, ECG, prostate specific antigen screening, haemoccult test every five years; with the practitioner’s discretion, a chest X-ray, testosterone screening, and bone density screening.

Screening may need to start earlier and be repeated more often if you have other risk factors for diabetes, such as: – You have a first degree relative with diabetes.

– You are overweight or obese. – You have high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, or a history of heart disease.

Dental exam: Go to the dentist once or twice every year for an exam and cleaning. Your dentist will evaluate if you have a need for more frequent visits. Eye exam: Have an eye exam every 5 to 10 years before the age of 40. If you have vision problems, have an eye exam every 2 years, or more often if recommended by your health professional. Have an eye exam that includes an examination of your retina (back of your eye) at least every year if you have diabetes.

Immunised: Ask your general practitioner if you should receive other immunisations if you have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or are at increased risk for some diseases such as pneumonia.