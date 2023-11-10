Tamaso ma jyothir gamaya – lead us from darkness to light (Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, section I.iii.28) – is an important concept in Hinduism, and is the essence of Diwali. Dispelling darkness and illuminating truth, honesty, integrity, justice, morality, righteousness with Divine radiance – the ultimate triumph of good over evil – are messages which permeate all faiths.

The magazine Hinduism Today succinctly summarises the symbolism associated with light and enlightenment: “In Hindu culture, light is a powerful metaphor for knowledge and consciousness. It is a reminder of the preciousness of education, self-enquiry and improvement, which bring harmony to the individual, the community and between communities. “By honouring light, we affirm the fact that from knowing arises respect for and acceptance of others. Lighting lamps reminds Hindus to keep on the right path, to dispel darkness from their hearts and minds, and to embrace knowledge and goodness.” There are many explanations about the significance of Diwali, and the most well-known is the celebration of Lord Rama’s return after his banishment and exile. The Ramayan is one of the most popular scriptures among Hindus in the indentured diaspora because of this theme of exile and return.

The indentured laboured in the belief that like Lord Rama, they will overcome adversity in the colonies, and will return triumphantly to India from exile. On November 16, the 163rd anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers in South Africa will be commemorated. According to Professor Anant Rambachan from St Olaf College, Minnesota, US, the Ramayan (and almost all religious scriptures) illustrate that on earth “God’s purposes are accomplished through partnership with human beings … If the formation of an inclusive community of love, justice and the overcoming of suffering is the ultimate purpose of the divine in the world, we become partners with God when we engage in work to overcome suffering rooted in poverty, illiteracy, disease, hate and violence. “We become God’s hands and feet when we work positively to build inclusive communities of love, justice and peace, where the dignity and equal worth of every human being is affirmed”.

This message is especially important in South Africa, where, partly because of its complex colonial and apartheid history, and also because of the betrayal of the non-racial struggle for equality and justice, 29 years into democracy, the country is among the most unequal in the world; the hydra-headed corruption demon continues to increase exponentially; global Mafia syndicates operate with impunity; the black African majority are trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty; and minority groups increasingly feel threatened and marginalised in the land of their birth. The Diwali theme of banishment, exile and triumphant return resonates with the experiences of Nelson Mandela, our liberation hero and leader. When South Africans seek inspiration and enlightenment, they inevitably turn to the voice and words of Nelson Mandela, and his views on Diwali are apposite: “The Hindu faith is as much a part of South Africa as any other religion … Justice, truth, integrity, humility, freedom, are values that the Hindu scriptures, like the scriptures of most other religions, espouse … At this time of Diwali, and as I light this sacred lamp, I am aware of how this lamp symbolises the triumph of enlightenment over blind faith; prosperity over poverty; knowledge of ignorance; good health and well-being over disease and ill health; freedom over bondage.” Professor Rambachan reminds us: “The truth that we pray for on Diwali is the truth of goodness and righteousness. It is truth that challenges us to search into our minds, hearts and traditions for the ethical values that guide our daily choices.”

In South Africa, religious and cultural festivals and ceremonies have become opportunities for ostentatious displays of wealth. As we celebrate the triumph of righteousness over darkness and evil, it is appropriate to reflect on how we can brighten the lives of those around us who are less fortunate, regardless of race, class or religion (An important tenet of Hinduism is Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam – the whole world is one family, which is the motto of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha). Scriptures compel all Hindus to engage in some form of charity (daan) and social upliftment, according to ability, selflessly, without expectation of reward (Nishkhaam Karma). Some give money, while others offer time and labour in support of worthy causes. According to the Bhagavad Gita (17.21), charity that is given as a matter of duty, desiring nothing in return, to a deserving candidate at the right place and time, is called sattvikam. So as we celebrate Deepavali let us do it with purpose and meaningfulness – beyond the crass conspicuous consumption in which the elite indulge. Let it not be just for the day. Rather, the spirit of Diwali must guide us through the year in order to ensure that righteousness and justice triumphs in our homes, communities and country, as well as in the world at large.