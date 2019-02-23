Holy basil

OCIMUM sanctum, or holy basil (tulsi), is a herb that reaches way back in time as a medicinal herb. It has many benefits and may still find its place in modern-day medicinal needs. * Managing stress and anxiety:

Tulsi tea or chewing 10 to 12 leaves can help reduce stress and anxiety. This needs to be done at least three times daily to obtain the benefits.

* Cough remedy:

It is renowned as a cough-relieving herb. Tulsi leaves need to be made into a decoction (tea) and small amounts of black pepper and mint are added into the decoction and taken 30ml, twice daily. Note that if the cough persists for more than two days, you should see your GP.

* Relieving stomach discomfort:

The juice of tulsi leaves mixed with lime and ginger juice relieves stomach discomfort from acidity, bloating and ulcers. This formula also relieves gaseous distension of the abdomen.

* Relieving headaches:

Tulsi tea, three times daily, has the amazing benefit of relieving tension or stress headaches. The tulsi tea should be sipped slowly and fairly hot. Tulsi paste mixed with sandalwood paste is a tried-and-tested remedy to bring about quick relief from tension headaches. The paste must be left on your forehead for a minimum of two hours to derive the benefit.

* Skin balm:

Tulsi juice mixed with aloe vera juice is an excellent skin balm for rashes that are itchy and irritant. This mixture is also an immediate relief from insect bites.

* Assisting asthmatics:

The juice of the tulsi leaf, ginger juice and honey mixed together in warm water can assist asthmatics to achieve a better quality of life.

* Influenza, colds and sneezing:

The symptoms of influenza, colds and fevers can be relieved rapidly by using a mixture of tulsi juice, ginger juice, and crushed clove boiled in water for five minutes. Once cooled to a warm temperature, two teaspoons of honey can be added to the mixture and taken twice daily. This mixture is also great for sore throats.

* Weight loss:

Tulsi juice and honey in warm water taken twice daily for a period of two months can help reduce fat mass. Of course, this must be accompanied by reducing refined carbohydrates and sugar in the diet as well as daily exercise for 15 minutes.

* Cooppan (MBChB, MD) practises in Morningside, Durban, as an integrative medicine, nutritional and natural medicine GP. He can be contacted at 031 309 3036 or log on to www.drcooppan.com

** The views expressed are not necessarily those of Independent Media.