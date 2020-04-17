Opinion - City should tread very carefully with our taxes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Opinion - When President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown, he announced that the entire Cabinet, as well as provincial premiers, would be taking a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months. The money would be donated to the Solidarity Fund which has been set up to assist in our fight against the coronavirus. Ramaphosa urged other public servants as well as those in the private sector to do the same. Many have responded positively, including several mayors. However, there has been silence from eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who earns R1.35million per year.

What eThekwini did do was propose above-inflation hikes for the coming financial year - 6.9% for rates, 6.9% for electricity, 9.9% for water and 9.9% for sewage. According to the city these increases are “realistic and affordable”.

But affordable for whom? There is not a single South African who will emerge from this lockdown better off financially. Many workers will have to take salary cuts in the coming weeks. Some may not even have a job to go back to.

Furthermore, with the inflation rate set to average 4.5% in the coming months, what have municipal workers done to justify above-inflation increases of 6.25%?

Our roads are riddled with potholes. We have frequent water cuts. The city centre is so filthy, our stormwater drains are blocked.

The City has also shown scant regard for our taxes. There has been widespread looting, including allegations against former mayor Zandile Gumede.

Last year, despite widespread anger, the ANC- controlled City ensured a budget of R50.6 billion was approved. There is nothing to suggest that the party will not do the same this year and approve a budget of R52.3bn.

But the City’s fathers should tread more carefully.

The coronavirus has changed the way we live and the way we work. Many people around the world choose to live in cities because it reduces the cost of travelling to and from work. But after the Covid-19 pandemic, a growing number of people will opt to work from home. And that means they can choose where they live.

According to the City, by 2030 eThekwini will be Africa’s most caring and liveable city. However, in the past few days the City has shown it is the opposite of caring. If it continues in this vein in the years to come, it may even lose its status as a city as more and more people opt out.

POST