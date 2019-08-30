The article by Kanthan Pillay was published in the August 14 - 18 edition of the POST.

Opinion - THIS is in response to Kanthan Pillay’s column “Proposed NHI an unmitigated disaster waiting to happen” (the POST, August 14-18). The move towards universal health coverage in South Africa in the form of the National Health Insurance is creating mixed feelings among people.

While it is only natural to want to resist a change, it is crucial to apply reason. Universal health coverage is not the same as universal insurance scheme coverage. This is where many people get it wrong.

For the NHI in South Africa, one of the major concerns, raised by commentators, is about its affordability. Unfortunately, the alternatives proposed by many commentators are not critically scrutinised for affordability and cost escalation and are, in many cases, even worse than the proposed NHI - they contribute to cost escalation and entrench existing inequalities and inequities.

I have responded to sections of Pillay’s column from the stance of a health economist with a significant wealth of experience in health financing reforms in Africa and globally.

Pillay wrote: “Are you concerned about doctor/patient confidentiality? Do you want the state to know you are on antidepressants or being treated for addiction? All your medical records will be held by the NHI.”

The NHI will not break any confidentiality. There are national and universal laws governing privacy that the NHI will not breach. On the other side of the argument, if all residents in South Africa are to take out medical scheme cover, their records will also be held by medical schemes. So, what is the issue with the NHI holding patient or client records?

Pillay wrote: “Are you used to your GP giving you a referral to a specialist who sees you promptly? The NHI will manage referrals to specialists - and you must be prepared to join the queue.”

The writer immediately assumes that the NHI will not act promptly and that the current GP-to-a specialist system is an efficient model. Keep in mind that the proportion of the population that visits the GP is very small (less than 20%). So, if 100% of the population is insured through a medical scheme visiting the GP to be referred, will the specialists be seen promptly in the manner described by the commentator?

What is important to note is that the NHI will draw on expertise from both the public and private sectors, in such a way as to provide services for the population. This should be the same, irrespective of your wealth or employment status.

Pillay wrote: “You don’t mind paying extra for a specialist who charges more than medical aid rates because she is world-class? Forget that too. Under the NHI, the minister will set limits on how much any doctor can charge.”

Not all service providers must be contracted to the NHI. So, if you are rich and can spend extra money on your healthcare, you are still free to pay out-of-pocket to visit that “world-class” professional. This does not preclude any contributions to the NHI. It is worrying that the writer seems to imply that “world-class” professionals will not be part of the NHI. In fact, the statement establishes that the current system is one that breeds elitism, where “world-class” providers are the exclusive preserve of the rich and those that can afford extra payments.

Pillay wrote: “Is there an expensive drug keeping you alive that medical aid pays for? Under the NHI, it has to be ‘cost-effective’.”

The issue of cost-effectiveness is not just about cost. Even the current medical aid schemes do not pay for all drugs on the shelf. The writer conveys the message that medical aid schemes are paying for any sort of medicine out there keeping you alive. This is worrying and erroneous.

It is important to note that the NHI makes it clear that you are free to take out medical cover for services that are not covered under the NHI. So, there is no case being made here. If you believe that medical aid schemes cover everything under the sun, you are free to take out cover for those extra things.

For the NHI and, indeed, purchasing of health services generally, it should be noted that it is not about how expensive the drug is. The drug needs to be effective.

Pillay wrote: “If you’re getting the impression that the entire NHI scheme is an unmitigated disaster waiting to happen, you are correct.”

The NHI is not a scheme. Because it is not a scheme, it cannot be compared directly to any medical scheme. It is not clear what the disaster is. If anything, expanding population coverage under medical schemes is a disaster. You do not need a health financing expert to know that it will exacerbate inequalities and inequities. In fact, the real disaster is that which the writer describes below

Pillay wrote: “But meanwhile, we should be serious about working towards universal health care for all South Africans. Here’s how we should do it. Take the entire health budget of R226bn and give the money in vouchers to the 50million South Africans without medical aid. They can then use these vouchers, R376 a month, to buy entry-level medical aid from the existing providers. There are many providers offering low-cost plans. Example, Discovery Health’s entry-level ‘Keycare Start’ package costs R839 a month for adults and R505 a month for children.”

The writer describes what a disaster looks like. How do you give a country’s entire health budget to everyone to purchase medical cover? Must it be a contributory system?

A contributory scheme, as is the case with medical schemes in the country, does not guarantee cross-subsidisation needed for universal coverage.

Universal coverage is not the same as medical scheme coverage for everybody in South Africa.

The notion of universal coverage has strong social solidarity (Ubuntu), risk and income cross-subsidisation, etc, at its core. Unfortunately, there is little or no income cross-subsidisation with medical schemes. What about Ubuntu in the current medical schemes? There is also limited risk cross-subsidisation, as there are multiple schemes.

In fact, the writer mentions entry-level medical aid. So, a situation where over 80% of the population has entry-level medical aid, that gives them access to “entry-level services” is better than a system that proposes universal access to quality health services for all, irrespective of age, employment status, income, gender, ethnicity, etc? Does this not show a classic case of inequity that a system should avoid?

Pillay wrote: “State health care facilities could be handed over to existing hospital chains, such as Netcare or MediClinic. In exchange, they would be required to maintain a proportionate number of primary health-care facilities across the country.”

Privatisation is what the writer is trying to refer to here. As an economist, I know that there are pros and cons to privatisation.

However, the case described by the writer is not just about privatisation but the enrichment of large private corporations, to increase inequalities and inequities in South Africa.

No sane government will sit back and relax, and accept policies that bring baggage filled with inequity and inequalities.

Currently, if only less than 20% of the population use the private services and this sector accounts for almost half of total health spending in the country, what will be the case when 100% or say 90% of the population must use private-sector facilities?

The magnitude of cost escalation will be unimaginable, irrespective of the so-called entry-level medical scheme (something that automatically segregates the population - the rich have access to top-end medical scheme cover, while the poor have access to entry-level or low-level medical scheme cover).

The NHI Bill and other official NHI documentation continues to make things clear that NHI aims to achieve universal health coverage in South Africa, an objective of the Sustainable Development Goals.

There is a need for concerted efforts to build on the NHI policy and find areas where it can be strengthened, to ensure that every South African has access to needed quality health services that are affordable, without financial hardship. The critical question that must be asked and answered should be: “How do we make the NHI work to achieve the goal of universal health coverage?”

Professor John Ataguba, Director, Health Economics Unit, at the School of Public Health and Family Medicine at the University of Cape Town.

