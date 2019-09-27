Think about it. Your parents probably hit you. Their parents hit them and so the tradition of violence against children was passed down from one generation to the next.
In some homes, other than the open palm, a father’s weapon of choice was the belt. For mums it was the rolling pin, wooden spoons or even shoes.
Not only was bad behaviour punished. Any attempt at sharing an opinion or arguing an opposing view was stifled because, not too long ago, the prevailing culture was that children were meant to be seen, not heard.
In schools, teachers were free to hit. Some victims still remember, almost with fondness, how they feared telling their parents they were assaulted by a teacher. If they did, their parents would punish them because teachers were never wrong.