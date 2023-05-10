Race continues to be an identity marker

SHEETAL BHOOLA During the month of April tertiary institutions in South Africa have been conferring degrees on young graduates. Thousands of young, educated and skilled adults are now job seekers in a country that is presently characterised by a declining economy, deepening inequality, and brain drain.

Research has indicated that the formal sector which currently employs approximately 10 million South Africans does not have the capacity to employ young graduates. Youth unemployment is at the highest it has ever been, and many young graduates have no choice but to join the informal sector to earn a livelihood. The South African Quarterly Labour Survey reported an unemployment rate of 64% of South Africans between the ages of 15 to 24 years. South Africans have also been encouraged to become self-starters, entrepreneurs, and innovative business people. However, the success of these individuals is also partially dependent on market supply and demand, as well as the disposable income that consumers have. Yet not every unemployed individual can flourish as an entrepreneur and have the personality characteristics suited to survive the demanding conditions of business. Some have skills and capacities that are so fundamental to the success of other sectors within our economy. Aware of this knowledge, the race and competition to be employed in the formal sector is tedious and challenging. The present affirmative action policies have added additional pressures on job seekers and some argue that this discriminatory approach has devalued merit-based employment and promotion.

The new Employment Equity Amendment Act 4 of 2022 brings about changes and controversy to employment regulations in South Africa. Central to the amendment is that there needs to be an equitable representation of people from historically disadvantaged groups with specific reference to race, gender and disability within all sectors and levels in the workplace. Government is yet to clarify the commencement date of this regulation. This means that merit, skills, experience, and educational qualifications will not be the only criteria used during employment recruitment processes. The prerequisite for South African companies to meet the numerical representation quota within the work place is a system that can be detrimental to both employers and employees. Will employers employ the best suitable candidate for the development and growth of their organisation and will job seekers find appropriate employment? These are the concerns once the amended bill becomes effective. The previous act prioritised affirmative action to ensure equitable representation in all occupational categories and levels in the workforce. It ensured equity in the work place and protected employees from unfair discrimination.

And once again the concept and the role that race plays within South African society is validated and focused upon. Race continues to become an identity marker in a society that needs to heal from the divisions caused by racial hierarchies, segregation, and uneven development. This identity marker continues to influence your stance in a fight to grow socially and economically. The construction of racial hierarchies and their acceptance within our society is historical and remains prevalent in 2023. Tosin Olonisakin (2022) states that inter-racial trust and interaction are still minimal and that these are key components for a socially cohesive society. Empirical research conducted by myself recently that focuses on understanding racism presently also revealed that racial prejudices are still prevalent, and that as individuals we need to be proactive in developing a socially cohesive society. In addition, the remnants of apartheid entail a lingering “inferiority complex” amongst those not classified as white. Inadequate access to resources and continued restricted opportunities for development continue to have them believe that they are inferior in comparison to their white counterparts. These emotions also contribute towards the continuation of racial prejudices, and the lack of inter-racial integration and trust.