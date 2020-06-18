‘Say no to any kind of behaviour that divides people’

My darling boys, When you were little, I would write you letters from all corners of the planet. This letter is a little different. I share it with a larger body of sons. Rather than tell you about the interesting people I have met, the scenery or the food, my thoughts here are the demons I wrestle into the cruel hours of the night. Covid-19 has made me aware of my own mortality. I had an uncle gone in his late thirties. My brother just past his fortieth year. My paternal grandfather died prematurely in his early fifties. My own father bucked the trend and celebrated his 70th birthday.

My maternal grandfather, who you know by reputation as Patches, lived into his cranky nineties.

Your maternal grandfather is a sparkling upstanding citizen at 84, sharp as a needle and exercising four times a day.

I hope very much that it is more of the latter genes that you inherit.

However many years you are blessed with, make every moment count. I fear to leave work undone more than I do an early departure. This pandemic has alerted us to the fact that we are each our sisters’ and brothers’ keepers.

Work quietly. Look to the armies of volunteers at the Coronavirus Action Committee at the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre in Chatsworth.

The Gift of the Givers. The ACT Foundation, which lives up to its name in working among the poorest of the poor.

There are scores of others quietly uplifting each other at this time of hunger, joblessness and fear. They believe that a better world is possible.

Stand for something. If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything. However busy you are, give time to society. Give money too but your time will more often count for more.

I remain grateful for the kindness of strangers. Those you lend a hand to will likely never know you. Do good anyhow.

We will not live forever but the work we do might. Work for peace. In the home and in the world. If you dare raise a hand to a woman, child, or man, know that there will be consequences. Your responsibility as a citizen of the world is to build and to protect.

Stay away from violence. Give respect to gain respect. Wherever you find yourself, if respect is not being served, leave the table. Work for peace. Say no to racism, sexism, homophobia, religious intolerance, or any kind of behaviour that divides people.

George Floyd died at the hands of a racist bigot. As one of you taught me when you cited a hero of the freedom Struggle, MP Naicker, “Don’t mourn, mobilise!”

Mobilise just as we did when Uyinene Mrwetyana was violated and murdered by a man. Mobilise for a safer society. Work for peace.

I believe in you. I believe in your honesty, your integrity and that you will work to make our world a better place.

Much love

Dad

(Kiru Naidoo is the author of the memoir, Made in Chatsworth)

