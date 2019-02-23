Holy basil is a herb from way back which today, still plays a role in modern medicine.Picture: Wikimedia Commons

THE tulsi plant on my doorstep came from the son of a great warrior clan. In name and family tree, he is a Sikh. In practice he is a bald, teetotal vegetarian armed with books rather than a sword. The tulsi arrived as a meek sprig in a plastic pot in sandy soil. It has since flourished like our comradeship. Broad leaves and branches flailing in every direction. A deep aroma wafts around its realm.

Like the banyan, the tulsi captures a holy air. Organised religion and I have hardly been companions.

As a little boy, my younger lad captured our spirituality rather well in paraphrasing Gandhi: “I will let the winds of all faiths blow around my house but I will not be blown off my feet by any one of them.”

On the subject of spirits, I must confess to having had a bit of a wayward youth. I think that the lyrics about wine, women, and song were especially written to immortalise my character.

But then I am a master of the overstatement. To be honest, I was better at the wine than the rest.

My mother, bless her soul, never believed I drank anything stronger than a chocolate SuperMoo.

Returning home suitably greased on a Friday night, I would chew a huge handful of tulsi to camouflage the spirits I partied with at the shebeen.

I hardly think my mother was deceived.

She dutifully watered her own tulsi taking special care to keep the area around it clean. The belief system around the worship of the tulsi is as old as the hills and an article of faith of the Vaishnava tradition.

The tulsi is also worshipped as the goddess Lakshmi, the one who brings prosperity to the home.

There is a stellar Bharatanatyam dancer I am fond of, who lives just beyond the hills of the sugar plantations on the north coast in Durban.

She worships her tulsi with such veneration that even the leaves can be plucked only on a certain day. Nowadays, being less inclined to the spirits, I am forced to drink tea of every recipe.

The one that calms me to a sailing sea is a couple of tulsi leaves in hot water. Avoid boiling water as it would burn the leaves and spoil the taste.

If you popped into a spice shop, you would likely find dried tulsi.

A concoction of that I am told does wonders for chest ailments. As I boy, I recall people wearing tulsi prayer beads around their necks and chanting with them. The erudite doctor who lives below on this page (Dr Rajen Cooppan) will tell you a few more authoritative things about the medicinal uses of tulsi.

Be assured that the plant is not hard to find. Scholars have mapped its DNA to the northern part of India.

Thanks to my Sikh brother and his travelling kinsfolk, the tulsi is now found in every corner of the globe in a variety of uses, including a Thai stir-fry. Big pharma has also captured it in pills, which are best avoided if for no other reason than to honour indigenous knowledge.

Being a simple township boy, I refuse to buy branded tulsi and will keep watering the simple gift that keeps on growing.

