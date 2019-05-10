Pupils from Clayhaven Primary School, in Phoenix, being crammed in the boot of a car. Facebook

Durban - A PHOTOGRAPH of pupils being crammed into the boot of a car, outside a primary school in Phoenix, has resulted in calls for transport providers to be monitored. The post, on the Phoenix Crime Watch page, went viral on Facebook.

It showed two women standing outside a car and one of the them was in the process of closing the boot.

Two pupils from Clayhaven Primary School were already seated in the boot, while it appeared as if there were other children in the vehicle.

Azeem Moidin, a member of the school’s management team, said soon after the photograph circulated on social media, they contacted the transport operator.

“According to the woman, it was all a misunderstanding. The children, who are in the foundation phase, had been playing in the vehicle when the picture was taken. The woman said she transported four children, two of them being her relatives.”

He continued: “We are constantly telling parents to ensure their children are transported in safe, roadworthy vehicles, with trustworthy people.”

The spokesperson for the Department of Education in KZN Muzi Mhlambi said even though some schools were not directly responsible for the transportation of pupils, the onus was on parents to ensure their children travelled with a reliable service provider.

“The safety of our children is of utmost importance. Schools can assist parents by informing them of overcrowding in vehicles. We have seen too many children lose their lives in accidents, over recklessness and overcrowding.”

The spokesperson for the Department of Transport in the province, Mluleki Mntungwa said: “We have advised parents to ensure the vehicles their children are travelling in are roadworthy and that the transport provider is licensed, and is not overcrowding his/her vehicle. People who endanger the lives of children can and should be prosecuted.”

Mntungwa said, in this case, both the school and the parents of the child should take action against the driver.

In December, the World Health Organisation released a report on road safety and found that road accidents were the leading killer of children, aged between 5 and 14, and young adults, between 15 and 29.

These deaths, according to the research, were largely attributed to speeding, drinking and driving, and failing to use seat-belts, motorcycle helmets and child restraints.

It concluded that harsher legislature, around the safety of the child on the road, needed to be implemented.

POST