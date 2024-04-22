Post Eats: Pecan Shortbread Cookies recipe

The POST has teamed up with Johannesburg based blogger, recipe developer and content creator Lorraine Maharaj to bring you some of the tastiest recipes around. This week, Maharaj shares her recipe for Pecan Shortbread Cookies.

You will need: 250g/1 cup butter, room temperature ½ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup castor sugar 3 cups cake flour 1 cup toasted pecan nuts, chopped

Method: Beat the butter, oil and sugar until creamy. Add the flour, a little at a time until the dough comes together. You may not require all the flour. The dough must be firm and pliable. Mix in the pecan nuts. Roll the dough into 2 logs.

Roll the dough in more pecan nuts, optional. Wrap the dough in cling wrap and refrigerate for an hour. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Cut the dough into rounds, about 1cm thick. Place on a lined cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes until golden brown on the edges. Once cool, dust with more castor sugar Store in an airtight container.