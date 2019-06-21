Durban - Pensioners at a municipal-owned block of flats in Verulam are at their wits’ end as they try to meet the monthly repayments on their rent, and the recently increased utility tariffs. They say their expenses far outweigh their monthly pension of R1780.

To add to their woes, residents were recently isued with a notification letter from the City’s water and sanitation department, informing them that domestic water meters would be installed, at a cost.

Prior to the notice, the pensioners did not pay for water.

They are now fearful that not meeting this new financial burden could see them out on the streets.

In the letter, the City said they were working towards “plan three of the Intergrated Development Plan” in creating a quality living environment.

“Part of the plan is the management and sale of the rental stock and pre-1994 stock. For this to materialise, one of the requirements is that each flat be individually metered, to account and pay for their own water usage.”

Residents claim the consultation process was ignored and installations at the units had already commenced, creating panic.

The pensioners at the units, situated at the Verulam Day and Frail Care Centre, are appealing to the City to keep their rent affordable.

On average, residents pay at least R600 a month for rent and a separate fee for electricity, which they say is estimated and not based on actual usage.

Barbie Pillay, 73, who is secretary of the unit’s sub-committee, pays an average of R1000 a month for rent and electricity, leaving little for her food, transport and medical expenses.

She claims their concerns around the high rent and electricity had fallen on deaf ears.

“It has become so tough for me. I am a chronic diabetes and high blood pressure patient, and have to regularly go to hospital for my checks and medication. Transport to and from the hospital alone costs me R250. I pay a neighbour to transport me.”

Pillay also suffers with osteoporosis, which has affected her spine, leaving her reliant on crutches to walk.

She has to source the special medication from her local pharmacy, which has added R300 to her stretched budget.

Without the support of her children and the sponsors, who bring food and supplies to the centre, she will not be able to cope.

“All we want is for them to bring the rent down. I know some residents are paying under R200 for rent and we are paying more than double that. Why can’t we all pay the same amount? The City must also put in prepaid electricity meters, so we can manage our own electricity instead of being charged on estimates.”

Shunmugam Govender, 68, who lives with his wife at the unit, said all his pension money went toward the rent and electricity. He depends on his wife’s money to carry the remaining expenses.

“At the moment, we do not have one cent. We are paying R584 for rent and R794 for electricity. You tell me how are we expected to live.”

Govender’s wife, Savathree, 69, suffers with an under-active thyroid, arthritis, constipation, as well as diabetes and high blood pressure, and travels to RK Khan Hospital for her medication.

“With the electricity hikes coming into effect on July 1, it is only going to get worse for us. As a woman, I need basic cosmetics but cannot afford it. I have to use soap to wash my hair.”

The high bills have also resulted in many having to eat vegetables for most of the month and having to buy the cheapest food options at the market.

Savathree Naidoo, 74, is one of them.

She has been living at the unit for 13 years and claims her rent doubled in a matter of months.

“I used to pay R322 and, in two months, it has doubled to R600 without any warning. When I know that I have to go to hospital, I do not buy any meat and mainly cook vegetables. We are really living hand-to-mouth but I trust in God to get by.”

Rita Govindsamy, chairperson of the committee, said it was sad to see people fight among themselves because of money.

DA ward councillor Johnson Chetty said he had been helping in whatever way he could.

He held a meeting with the group last Wednesday, to give them a platform to air their concerns.

“It really is a poor indictment of our society, when the vulnerable struggle to put food on the table. A caring municipality should charge an affordable rental. Furthermore, there should not be blanket increases on utilities.

“Also, these pre-1994 flats were paid off many times over by the rentals levied over the years. They should be transferred to the occupants and with minimal cost implications.”

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was a caring one and they have unceasingly guarded against anything threatening the welfare of senior citizens.

"We therefore request to be given a space to attend to this matter. We are trying everything in our power to expedite the process. Once our looking into this matter is finalised we will definitely communicate accordingly. Under no circumstances will our city disregard the needs of senior citizens and the vulnerable in our communities."

