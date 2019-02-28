Durban - The price of petrol is expected to increase by 73 cents a litre in March following rising international petroleum prices. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which analysed month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

While petrol is predicted to increase by around 73 cents a litre, diesel is expected to increase by 92 cents and illuminating paraffin by 74 cents.

Layton Beard from AA said the Rand/US dollar exchange rate worked in South Africa's favour during February, giving savings of up to nine cents a litre but motorists are expected to feel the pinch in March.

Beard added that the price hike comes as toll fees across the country increase on Friday with additional increases to the General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies that will come into effect in April.

"An additional tax to the fuel price – the Carbon Tax – will come into force in June when an additional nine cents will be added to the price of petrol and an additional ten cents will be added to the price of diesel."

"Petroleum prices remain vulnerable to geopolitical shocks and we cannot rule out further price hikes in the first half of 2019," said Beard.

