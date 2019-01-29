Durban - The relief of price petrol decrease in December was short-lived. The Automobile Association (AA) announced on Tuesday that the price of petrol would increase by 8 centre a litre in February.

The price of diesel is expected to drop by three cents.

In December petrol dropped by R1.84.

"International oil prices have reached a slightly higher plateau after climbing in the first half of January," the AA says.

"Over the same period, the Rand has firmed gradually against the US dollar. It began the month at nearly R14.50 to the dollar and is currently hovering around R14.00, offsetting the oil price rise to some degree."

The AA said the average Rand strength against the US dollar has been increasing for nearly a month, and they are hopeful this may point to a period of greater stability for the currency.

"If international oil prices continue their current stable trend, South African fuel users may see fewer of the wild swings in fuel prices which characterised 2018," it added.

