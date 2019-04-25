Durban - A Phoenix man accused of robbing and murdering an alleged cross-dresser he met on the chat site Mxit has denied meeting him. Manishvar Ramraj, 34, was shot and killed at his home in Brookdale, Phoenix in 2013. His cellphone had also been stolen.

Testifying in the Durban High Court on Thursday, murder accused Romano Naidoo, 32, denied ever meeting meeting Ramraj or murdering him.

Naidoo has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges.

The court heard that Ramraj had been found dead wearing women's lingerie.

Naidoo was arrested in June 2013 but the charges were provisionally withdrawn.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Ramraj's family had contacted the provincial police and the charges were reinstated.

Warrant Officer Rajan Govender of the Provincial Organised Crime Serious and Violent Unit took over the case and Naidoo was re-arrested in 2017.

Taking the stand for the first time, Naidoo claimed that he was assaulted following his arrest at a sports ground in unit 8.

“I was assaulted, punched and booted in the stomach area. They were asking me to admit to the case and that I killed someone. It lasted between 10 and 15 minutes. After that I was taken back to the station, read my rights and put in a cell,” he said.

Naidoo further disputed evidence presented by initial investigating officer Warrant Office PJ Moodley, where he testified that Naidoo had confessed to the commission of the crime at the time of his arrest.

The trial is proceeding.

