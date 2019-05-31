Kasilal Singh was denied bail. Picture: File

Durban - The Phoenix postman who allegedly slit his wife's throat before setting their home alight with engine cleaner will remain behind bars. Kasilal Singh, 44, was denied bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday. His case has been remanded to July 31.

His wife Avina Singh, 40, a bookkeeper was found with a cord around her neck and a deep cut to her throat. She sustained a blunt-force injury to her head, and her body and feet were burnt. She was covered with a duvet.

During the bail application, Singh pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson but claimed he acted in self-defence.

In an affidavit read out by his attorney Rajen Nathalall, Singh claimed they had separated a week before her death - after he confronted her about pictures he had found on her laptop of a naked man, as well as allegations that she had been suspended from her job because of fraud.

The court heard that a day before the murder, he called her to discuss their marriage. She came to the home the following day (May 3), after dropping their older daughter off at school.

The discussions began in the kitchen and she allegedly confessed to having an affair with a man named Donovan for eight months.

The court heard that the nude pictures were sent by another man named Dwyane. Singh claimed he questioned how she could do this to them, and an argument ensued.

He further claimed she picked up a kitchen knife and the fight progressed to the bedroom where she also attempted to discharge a taser. While defending himself he claimed he slit her throat.

Singh stated then that he sprinkled engine cleaner throughout the home before setting it on fire and then fleeing. The court heard that he went to Rainbow Accommodation in Port Edward before handing himself to the police.

POST