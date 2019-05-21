Picture: qimono/Pixabay

Durban - A Phoenix postman who allegedly slit his wife's throat and thereafter set their home alight earlier this month claimed she was having an affair. Kasilal Singh, 40, faces charges of murder and arson following the death of his wife, Avina. He has pleaded not guilty.

He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court to apply for bail.

Durban - In an affidavit presented to court he claimed his wife and mother of his two children had been having an affair.

The 40-year-old bookkeeper was found in the bedroom of their home.

Her body was covered with a duvet, her throat had been cut, and she had severe burns on her body.

Singh handed himself to the police four days later at the Durban North Police Station.

Avina Singh. Picture: Supplied





At the time he claimed he had no recollection of the murder and further claimed he had been hijacked and dumped in the bushes.

Singh further claimed he managed to contact an uncle, who notified him about his wife’s death.

The matter was adjourned to May 30 for a decision on the bail hearing.

In a separate incident a Phoenix great grandfather who slit his bedridden's wife throat was handed a suspended sentence in the Durban High Court on May 10.

Nundkumaran Poonusamy Pillay, 64, pleaded guilty to slitting his common-law wife Dhunalutchmee Naidoo's throat. Naidoo was 69 years old.

Her body was found in her Eastbury, Phoenix home on April 8.

In his plea statement read out in court by his legal aid attorney, Pragasen Marimuthu, he states that on the day of the murder his wife told him that she did not want to live like how they were living and begged for him to kill her.

