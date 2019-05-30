Picture: Pixabay

Durban - A priest who pleaded guilty to intimately touching a woman and asking her to lift her shirt during prayer, was given a five-year, wholly suspended sentence in the Verulam Regional Court earlier this week. Vinod Bhagwaandeen Maharaj, 53, of Rainham, Phoenix, pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual assault.

In his plea, he conceded that his actions were wrongful and unlawful.

Maharaj, who has been practising for two decades, said that in August 2018 he arranged with the complainant, aged 41, to visit his home for a spiritual consultation.

“On the date in question, the complainant arrived at my house. I explained the process of performing the spiritual healing, which entails my hands being placed on the skin of the complainant.”

Maharaj said he began by asking the complainant to lift her shirt.

“I placed my hand on her chest and then brought the energy to her navel. I then placed both hands on her waist and brought the energy from the left and right to her navel.

“I then placed my hand below her stomach and touched her genital area, bringing the energy to the navel. This led the complainant to believe I assaulted her sexually.”

The father of two stated in his plea that he was remorseful for his actions and begged for mercy from the court.

Magistrate Jenny Pillay accepted his plea. She, however, advised that in future he needed to be meticulous in his conduct.

“You need to get permission at every step. Ask at every step, can I touch you at this point. This sentence will hang over your head like a sword. If you violate your clients in any way, that suspended sentence will be put into effect,” she said.

Speaking after the ruling, the mother of two said: “He should have been put inside (jailed). If he could do this to me and walk free, he could do it to someone else. His actions have left me traumatised.”

She said the ordeal had resulted in her struggling to cope. “I couldn’t sleep and did not want to leave the house. Till today, I am fearful about who I meet.”

South African Hindu Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee said such conduct was unacceptable.

“Members of society look at religious leaders to guide them in life on the basis of utmost trust and faith.

“This conduct is a breach of that trust. The individual is someone who took advantage of their position and shouldn’t be allowed to practise.”

POST