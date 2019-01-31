Picture: The scene of the fire Picture Credit: KZN VIP Security

Durban - A disabled man burnt to death during a fire at his home in Rainham, Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The man, 46, had a disability to his leg and walked with the aid of a walker.

The spokesperson for KZN VIP Gareth Naidoo said the man lived on the first floor of a 6 family flat and had been sleeping when the fire broke out in his bedroom.

"He was alone at the time and was unable to move off the bed in time. The man burnt to death while still laying on the bed. When we arrived at the scene an off duty fireman had already begun trying to extinguish the fire."

Naidoo said they helped the fireman put out the fire and managed to save the rest of the flat from burning.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket is being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.

"The cause of the fire is still being investigated."

POST