Durban - THE brave men and women who dug out the bodies of eight people after their home in Chatsworth collapsed following last month's storm have been honoured for their selfless work. Six members from the Duma family died, including a mother and her toddler son, and two of the family's friends, who lived in a caretaker’s home at Westcliff Secondary School.

One of the 75 recipients - who received a certificate, a trophy and a cellphone holder from the Chatsworth Community Policing Forum and Chatsworth SAPS - was Christopher Naidoo.

“We would have done it all over again because those guys were close to us. All we cared about was trying to save them,” said Naidoo, 28, of Westcliff.

The salesman worked on the Monday night into Tuesday.

Fellow Westcliff resident Cedric Moodley, who arrived on the Tuesday, added: “The residents were looking from the road, afraid to go down to the house because the police had cordoned off the area. When I saw a police van, I approached and told the officer I intended going down to search for my friend’s employee and that if he needed to arrest me, I would understand.”

Moodley, 42, who works at a fitment centre, said he made his way to the home with his son Ainsley and friend Lee Govender.

“We helped recover the bodies of a man and two children. Seeing them made me emotional, but I couldn't let the emotions get the better of me. I had to push through to find the others.”

Moodley recalled asking his son, a matric pupil, if he was okay.

“His response touched me. He said ‘Dad, I haven’t experienced what the real world is like and today you have prepared me’.”

Daddy Singh, 62, of Crimby Road, arrived with his son.

“We got on to our hands and knees in the mud and dug the rubble and cement. It was gruelling but people all encouraged each other to go on.”

A neighbour, Mark David, said he had spoken to one of the victims who had been rescued the night before.

“He said he could hear the children screaming and crying. I prayed they were still alive, but when we found them, two of the kids had been wrapped in a green blanket and were under a couch as though they were asleep.”

Fellow neighbour Melanie David, 43, a Toyota employee, said: “All that went though my mind was, if I were dead, I would want my body to be found. That's why I stayed on with the men to dig.”

Commenting on the selfless contributions, Colonel Krish Nair said: “If I ever saw Chatsworth working together, it was during this disaster. Everything we looked for, we were given by residents. We asked for a soup kitchen for the men who were working in the mud, and a homeowner converted their yard into a kitchen. We would never have been able to find all eight bodies in the time we did without all the help.”

He also thanked the Crossmoor CPF for providing a truck and an earth mover, which was used to move rubble.

The chairperson of the Chatsworth CPF, Jakes Singh, said he requested the city to consider setting up a disaster management unit for Chatsworth.

POST