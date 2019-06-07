Durban - There are still no arrests in the murder of Phoenix 'bloods gang' boss Kalvin Periasamy who was shot dead in the parking lot at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Thursday morning. According to a reliable police source, Perisamy, 30,had been shot three times.

“It is believed the victim was shot in the head, neck and throat while walking to his vehicle after leaving the gym.

“It is alleged that a suspect was dropped outside of the parking lot and picked up immediately after the shooting in a white Mercedes Benz,” he said.

He added that police were in possession of video footage of the shooting.

“In the footage, the suspect can be seen firing a gunshot in the air after the shooting. It is not certain whether it was a form of victory or a signal. He is then seen fleeing the scene,’ he said.

The source said police are currently investigating strong leads.





KZN VIP Protection Services also attended the scene. Picture: KZN VIP





Speculation is rife that the shooting was a hit on Periasamy following the death of another tow-truck driver earlier this year.

In a statement, the management of the center sent its deepest condolences to his family and said they would be assisting police with their investigation.

Videos which were circulated on social media following the shooting, show Periasamy who is dressed in a black shorts, t-shirt and takkies, laying on his side in a pool of blood.

A water bottle lay close to his head.

Periasamy was expected to stand trial along with six co-accused along with his brother Kevin Periasamy and sister-in-law Desiree in July.

They were arrested and detained after police recovered R80 000 worth of drugs and over R90 000 cash in their home in January 2018.

He was currently out on a bail of R10 000, after he appealed against a bail decision for a separate murder charge in February.

POST