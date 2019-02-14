Durban - The home of an elderly Reservoir Hills couple was petrol bombed during the early hours of Thursday morning. Pensioner Bridgelal Moothilal, 78, his wife, Sabitha,69, and their five grandsons, aged between 21 and 28, were in the home when the attack occurred.

The couple's son Metro Police Inspector Rajith Ramsuruth said his father woke up at 12.30am to close a window when he heard a banging sound and then smelled smoke.

"A petrol bomb was thrown at the front door and seconds later another one was thrown at the back door. My mother and nephews woke up to find part of the home on fire."

Ramsuruth said they tried to douse the flames with water but it was not working.

"They then used sand that was left in the home to put out the flames. The ran out of the house and called police and neighbours for help. My mother was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and is in a stable condition."

He said bottle pieces were found around the yard.

"Apart from the doors being damaged, the hallway, some furniture, windows, and their electricity box was damaged. The home has no power."

Ramsuruth said they were baffled by the attack.

"We are in complete shock. My parents have been living in the home for 25 years now and this is the first time something like this has happened. We cannot understand who would want to harm them."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane a case of malicious damage to property was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation.

