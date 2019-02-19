Durban - A Durban family has miraculously survived after their car plunged approximately 30 metres into a river on the R102 on Tuesday. SAPS and medical teams raced against the clock to rescue five people after a vehicle veer off the Maidstone bridge on the R102 and plunged 30 meters into a river.

The spokesperson for IPSS Medical Services Paul Herbst said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

"There were four passengers in the vehicle including two children. As the vehicle veered off the bridge it hit a pedestrian. Both the vehicle with the passengers and pedestrian plunged 30 meters into the river."

Herbst said the passengers were trapped inside the car.

"Our paramedics and SAPS Search and Rescue managed to free the passengers from the vehicle using a high angle rope system. They also managed to retrieve the pedestrian and the vehicle. The passengers suffered moderate injuries."

Herbst said the pedestrian sustained severe injuries to his face.

"They have all been taken to hospital for treatment. The incident was handed over to police for further investigations."

