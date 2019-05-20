Durban - A total of six people lost their lives and 20 were injured in two road crashes in KwaZulu Natal. In the early hours of Monday morning two people were killed following a two-vehicle collision on the R614 in Dalton, KwaZulu Natal.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics arrived on the scene just after midnight to find the Fire Services already in attendance.

"The smoldering wreckage of one light motor vehicle was found on one side of the road while another light motor vehicle was found on the opposite side.

"On closer inspection, paramedics found a body lying in the wreckage of the burned light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the patient had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing more could be done by the emergency personnel.

"In the second vehicle, an elderly man was found lying trapped inside in a critical condition. ER24 medics extricated the man, began their treatment and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead."

On Sunday morning four people were killed and at least 20 others injured following a multiple-vehicle collision on the N1 Highway between the Grasmere toll plaza and the N12.

"Numerous vehicles, including light motor vehicles, trucks and a bus, were found scattered along the road. Numerous patients were found either lying between the vehicles or walking around on the scene," said Meiring.

It is believed that smoke from a nearby grass-fire played a contributing factor in the cause of the collision.

