Durban - The circumstances that led to a child plunging 10 storeys to his death from a bathroom window in Pietermaritzburg last Monday is being investigated. Akeel Jugdeo, a Grade 5 pupil who lived in a flat in East Street, had allegedly told his mother, Kapashnie Jugdeo, he was going to the toilet.

She realised he had been gone for a while, and when she had called for him, there was no response. The bathroom door was locked but she managed to break it down.

The mother could not find Akeel and when she looked out of the bathroom window, she saw him lying on the roof of another building.

The child, a pupil at the Shri Vishnu Primary School, sustained broken bones and head injuries. He died at the scene.

A relative, who declined to be named, said his mom and dad Rakesh have been left devastated. Akeel was their only child.

“Akeel was a lovely child. This is a hard time for his parents as losing a child is never easy. They are completely numb. For a mother to see her child in that condition was just too much.”

The school principal, Preggy Moodley, said Akeel’s classmates were devastated.

“He was a playful and intelligent young man, who had a bright future.”

The cremation was held last Wednesday.

The spokesperson for Pietermaritzburg SAPS, Constable Mthokozisi Ngobese, said an inquest into the death had been opened for investigation.

