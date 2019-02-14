Durban - PICTURES circulating on social media alleging that two women - a mother and daughter - have been arrested for the abandonment for an infant that was found in a drain on Monday is false. That's according to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele who said the posts are false and no arrest in the Newlands East attempted murder case had been made by Thursday.

It is not known who the two women in the pictures are.

The baby girl could be heard by a passerby early on Monday morning, who called for assistance.

A number of medical teams responded to the scene where the concrete and pipe had to be cut in order to rescue the child who was believed to be between a day and three days old.

The rescue mission took four hours.

She has since been doing well and is currently at a State hospital where she is responsive and in good health.

On Wednesday eThekweni mayor Zandile Gumede visited the child in the hospital.

Gumede urged women who find themselves in a "predicament" to go to places of safety where they can leave their children to be taken care of.

POST