The robbers broke down a door and entered the church.



Durban - A Phoenix church was broken into for the fifth time during the early hours of Thursday morning. Criminals broke down the door of a church in Phoenix to steal musical instruments.

It is alleged that criminals entered Peniel Missions International in Brookdale and upon hearing the alarm go off they fled with musical instruments.

Church administrator, Leo Thaver, said the suspects somehow pulled open the gate and then broke off the top half of the door.

"The door is made of strong wood and the top half looked like it was hacked off. As they got into the church the alarm went off. They grabbed a bass guitar and an electric rhythm guitar before fleeing."

Thaver said if the alarm did not go off the suspects would have taken more items.

He described the criminals are ruthless with no respect for God.

"It is disappointing. People have no morals anymore. Our church has been operating in Phoenix for 35 years and we have been based at this premises for 19 years during this period we had four robberies. This one is the fifth."

Thaver appealed to residents to contact him on 074 285 4170 if they see anyone selling the instruments.

The incident was reported to the Phoenix SAPS.

