The scene of the accident. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A COLLISION between a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi claimed the life of a 12-year-old child and has left another in a critical condition in hospital. The incident occurred on Dr Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

The spokesperson for the Pietermaritzburg SAPS Mthokozisi Ngobese said the children were travelling to school in a light motor vehicle when the collision, involving a mini-bus taxi, occurred.

"The 12-year-old child sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. The 6-year-old was severely injured and is in a critical condition in hospital."

Ngobese said the driver of the mini-bus taxi was arrested.

"When SAPS arrived at the scene the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with culpable homicide and drunken driving."

He said the driver is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court later this week.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 were on the scene.

