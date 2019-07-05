Picture: KarelienKriel/Pixabay

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal detectives have requested that people who have unauthorized R99 debit order transactions from their bank accounts to open a case with police. "There has been a number media reports of people complaining about these unauthorised debit orders however they have not laid charges with police. We urge victims to ensure that they report these incidents to the police so that we can ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said they would also like to caution people to take care of the banking details by not responding to any texts and emails that require identification details and bank pin codes.

Anyone who is a victim of similar crimes is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Police have provided the following tips for victims to safeguard themselves:

- Never respond to emails or cell phone messages appearing to be from your bank, which request your personal details. Remember that no bank will ever ask you to confirm or update your account details by email.

- Never provide your online ID, password or pin to anyone and never write them down or share them.

- Do not save your Internet banking password on your desktop.

- Do not leave your computer unattended after you have entered your Internet banking password.

- Always log off or sign off at the end of a session. Avoid doing Internet banking in public areas such as Internet cafés, or on any computer that can be accessed by people you do not know.

- Change your pin and passwords frequently. Put sensible transaction limits on your accounts. Only provide your credit card details to reputable companies.

-If it looks too good to be true, it usually is. Never send money or give credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust.

