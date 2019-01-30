Durban - Police are urging the public not to fall prey to any scams involving promises of employment within the Department of Correctional Services. According to a police statement, Estcourt police are investigating several cases of theft where people have been ‘scammed’ out of their hard-earned cash.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said members of the community are being told that there are posts available, and are being made to pay a fee to suspects who are pretending to be representatives of the Department.

“They are given dates when they should present themselves at the Correctional Services for interviews only to find out they have been scammed out of their cash.”

She added, that all government departments have a recruitment policy and procedures in place.

“A reputable business, as well as government departments, do not require payment upfront from those applying for jobs.

“If such a requirement is made you should see it as a warning sign that the job offer is a hoax. Jobs cannot be bought. To do so would amount to corruption and both parties, the one offering the job and the one paying can be charged,” she said.

Gwala advised if approached with a job offer, verify with the department concerned that such a person is indeed employed with that department and that they have the mandate to secure employment.

POST