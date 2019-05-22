Durban - A man who killed his policewoman girlfriend and then burnt her body beyond recognition is currently serving a life sentence. Lucky Masinga, 35, was sentenced this week in the Mtunzini High Court for the murder of his girlfriend Constable Senzeni Zibuyisile Msipha, 36.

Masinga's two friends - Vincent Zikhali, 38, and Siyabonga Khumalo, 29 - are also serving life sentences.

Khumalo pleaded guilty to the murder on April 18, 2018 and was sentenced accordingly.

According to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane police attended a scene with a car on fire in the Nyoni area on January 31, 2018.

"On arrival they noticed a vehicle which was on fire and found the driver burnt beyond recognition. A case of culpable homicide was opened at the time."

He said Msipha was reported missing at the time.

"She was last seen alive with her boyfriend and did not return home. Following an intensive investigation by Nyoni detectives, they managed to link the missing person docket with the culpable homicide case that they were investigating.

"Her boyfriend, Lucky Masinga and his friends Vincent Zikhali and Siyabonga Khumalo were arrested.

"The docket was changed to murder after evidence indicated that the victim was killed before she was burnt. Results of DNA samples taken from the remains of the burnt body concluded that it was that of Constable Msipha."

Masinga and Zikhali received an additional 15 years imprisonment for armed robbery and five years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Msipha who was stationed at Mtunzini police station and was off-duty at the time of her killing.

